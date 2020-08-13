Ranch fire triggers evacuations for residents of Azusa’s Mountain Cove community

Officials issued mandatory evacuation orders Thursday afternoon as the Ranch fire threatened Azusa’s Mountain Cove community.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was alerted to the brush fire at 2:45 pm, spokeswoman Leslie Lua said. Firefighters responded to north San Gabriel Canyon Road and north Ranch Road.

Residents in the community of Mountain Cove who live north and west of Turning Leaf Way and Boulder Ridge Court, as well as south of Highwood Court, are under mandatory evacuation orders, the Azusa Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Voluntary evacuation warnings have been issued for residents north of Highwood Court.

The fire had burned 500 acres with zero containment as of 3:45 p.m., according to the Fire Department.