California

Evacuations ordered in Skyline fire near Corona in Riverside County

A helicopter drops a load of water to battle the Skyline fire behind homes on Clearing Lane on August 13, 2020 in Corona.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Aug. 13, 2020
7:45 PM
Officials have ordered evacuations as a vegetation fire burns near the city of Corona in Riverside County.

The Skyline fire was reported at 4:37 pm by Skyline Drive and Foothill Parkway, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Riverside County Fire Department. It was 25 acres and 10% contained as of 7 p.m.

The Corona Fire Department ordered precautionary evacuations for the streets of Clearing Circle, Meandering Lane, Burrero Way, Corbett Street and Overland Lane. Corona High School has been designated as an evacuation center.

More than 200 firefighters, as well as several helicopters and air tankers, responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Leila Miller

Leila Miller is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newspaper in 2018, she was a reporting fellow at PBS’s “Frontline.” Originally from Los Angeles, Miller is a graduate of Oberlin College and Columbia University’s School of Journalism. She is fluent in Spanish.

