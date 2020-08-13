Evacuations ordered in Skyline fire near Corona in Riverside County

Officials have ordered evacuations as a vegetation fire burns near the city of Corona in Riverside County.

The Skyline fire was reported at 4:37 pm by Skyline Drive and Foothill Parkway, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Riverside County Fire Department. It was 25 acres and 10% contained as of 7 p.m.

The Corona Fire Department ordered precautionary evacuations for the streets of Clearing Circle, Meandering Lane, Burrero Way, Corbett Street and Overland Lane. Corona High School has been designated as an evacuation center.

More than 200 firefighters, as well as several helicopters and air tankers, responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.