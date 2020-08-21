Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

Do you work for the U.S. Postal Service? Tell us what you’re seeing

The country is in the midst of a postal crisis.
The country is in the midst of a postal crisis.
(Associated Press)
By Laura J. Nelson
Maya Lau
Aug. 21, 2020
1:35 PM
Share

The COVID-19 pandemic and recent cutbacks at the U.S. Postal Service have created chaos in the American mail system, including long waits for delivery.

The best way for the public to learn about what is happening at the Postal Service is for journalists to speak to current and former employees who can share documents and explain the changes to the postal system.

You can contact The Times below and a reporter will get in touch. If you would prefer to share an anonymous tip, you can do so here.

Advertisement

CaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Laura J. Nelson

Laura J. Nelson is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times, covering transportation and mobility.

Maya Lau

Maya Lau is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement