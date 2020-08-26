California fires have burned more than 1,600 structures — but could destroy over 3,000

More than 1,600 structures have been destroyed by fires sweeping across Northern California, but officials say that number could almost double before the blazes are extinguished.

Crews are now going through the many fire zones conducting an assessment of burned structures, said Daniel Berlant, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, noting that this is possible because of significant progress on the front lines over the last two days.

The count of destroyed structures is ongoing, and the department’s “preliminary assessments indicate that number could rise in total to over 3,000,” Berlant said in a briefing Tuesday.

“We are busy trying to get that information and provide it to the public,” he added.

Here is a partial breakdown of the losses:

978 structures destroyed in the LNU Lightning Complex fire (wine country)

538 destroyed in the CZU Lightning Complex fire (San Mateo-Santa Cruz)

73 destroyed in the Carmel fire (Monterey County)

37 destroyed in the SCU Lightning Complex fire (Santa Clara County/east of San Jose and west of Central Valley)

30 destroyed in the River fire (Monterey County)

21 destroyed in the Jones fire (Nevada County)

Continued progress in containment of the widespread wildfires is encouraging, but the blazes continue to take a dramatic toll — and not just in terms of acres burned.

More than 136,000 people across the state have been evacuated from their homes, officials said Tuesday.

There have been seven fire-related fatalities, including five people who died in the LNU Lightning Complex fire — three in Napa County and two in Solano County — and one in the CZU Lightning Complex fire. A pilot also died in a helicopter crash in Fresno County while on a water-dropping mission for the Hills fire.

Seven people are missing in the area of the CZU Lightning Complex, according to Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Chris Clark.

The SCU Lightning Complex fire — which at 365,772 acres ranks as the second-largest in California history — was 25% contained as of Wednesday morning.

“A lot of good work has happened in the last 24 hours,” said Cal Fire Operations Section Chief Tim Ernst. “We no longer see a threat of forward movement of the fire.”

The third-largest fire in state history, the LNU Lightning Complex, has charred 357,046 acres and was 33% contained as of Wednesday morning.

Containment of the CZU Lightning Complex fire now stands at 19%. That fire has burned more than 80,000 acres. Authorities on Tuesday afternoon lifted all remaining evacuation warnings in Santa Clara County, and in an evening media briefing, officials described the situation as looking much more positive than it did last week.

“The past couple of days, we’ve seen significant progress in our firefight on this incident,” Cal Fire Operations Chief Mark Brunton said during a briefing earlier in the day. “The weather has really cooperated with us. We’re steadily getting a trickle of resources in. As soon as we’re getting those resources, we’re putting them to work.”

Lin reported from San Francisco and Money and Miller from Los Angeles.