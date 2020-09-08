California’s biggest fire season could get much worse as powerful winds return Tuesday

California’s record-breaking fire season could get much worse in the coming days as powerful winds heighten the danger of more blazes while firefighters continue to struggle with destructive conflagrations across the state.

Intense Diablo winds are forecast for parts of Northern California this week, with Pacific Gas & Electric saying it would shut off power to numerous communities in hopes of avoiding new fires potentially sparked by downed power lines.

The shutdowns began Monday night in parts of the North Bay as the winds picked up. More than 120,000 PG&E customers were without power as of Tuesday morning.

In Sonoma County, a fire broke out Monday night, prompting evacuations.

Advertisement

For Public Safety due to Severe Weather, PG&E has Begun Process of Turning Off Power in High Fire-Threat Areas - Strong Winds Expected to Last Through Early Wednesday Morning https://t.co/AOlcxoOAy8 pic.twitter.com/1SdvuxH6FE — PG&E (@PGE4Me) September 8, 2020

Santa Ana winds were forecast Tuesday night in Southern California, sparking fears the Bobcat fire in the Angeles National Forest could make a run at foothill communities. Forecasters said 25- to 35-mph winds were expected, with gusts topping 45 mph. Officials in Monrovia warned some residents they could be asked to evacuate.

The worst of California’s fire season usually doesn’t hit until October, but the state has already seen a record 2 million acres burn, the largest amount on record.

Advertisement

That surpasses 2018 for the most acres destroyed in a year, according to figures from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and Times research .

Fires are burning from the Sierra to San Diego, and that has resources stretched thin.

“Existing fires are displaying extreme fire behavior ... and we simply do not have enough resources to fully fight and contain every fire,” said Randy Moore, regional forester for the U.S. Forest Service.

Advertisement

1 / 18 A vehicle streaks by as Fresno County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeffery Shipman stands along CA-168 as the Creek fire creeps closer to Shaver Lake. Calif., on Sept. 6. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 18 The Laguna Hotshots Crew out of the Cleveland National Forest battle the Creek fire as it approaches the Southern California Edison Big Creek Hydroelectric Plant on Sept. 6, 2020 in Big Creek, Calif. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 3 / 18 The Laguna Hotshots Crew walk down Huntington Lake Road to battle the Creek Fire on Sept. 6, in Big Creek, Calif. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 4 / 18 A member of the Laguna Hotshots Crew on Sept. 6 in Big Creek, Calif. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 5 / 18 The Creek fire along Huntington Lake Road on Sept. 6. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 6 / 18 A vehicle streaks by CA-168 as the Creek Fire creeps closer to town on Sept. 6 in Shaver Lake, Calif. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 7 / 18 A member of the Laguna Hotshots Crew battles the Creek Fire on Sept. 6. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 8 / 18 A firefighter conducts a back-burn operation along CA-168 as the Creek fire approaches the Shaver Lake Marina on Sept. 6, in Shaver Lake, Calif. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 9 / 18 Firefighter Ricardo Gomez, of a Cal Fire engine from Bradley, sets a back burn amid the Creek fire near Shaver Lake Marina on Sept. 6. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 10 / 18 A firefighter conducts a back-burn operation amid the Creek fire near the Shaver Lake Marina on Sept. 6. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 11 / 18 A duck swims in Shaver Lake as the Creek fire approaches on Sept. 6. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 12 / 18 Firefighter Ricardo Gomez, of a Cal Fire engine from Bradley, sets a back burn amid the Creek fire near Shaver Lake Marina on Sept. 6. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 13 / 18 Shaver Lake on Sept. 6, amid the Creek fire. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 14 / 18 A firefighter conducts a back-burn operation amid the Creek fire near Shaver Lake on Sept. 6. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 15 / 18 Flames leap into the sky as fire engulfs trees near Shaver Lake amid the Creek fire on Sept. 6. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 16 / 18 The Creek fire approaches the Shaver Lake Marina on Sept. 6. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 17 / 18 Firefighter Ricardo Gomez, of a Cal Fire engine from Bradley, sets a back burn amid the Creek fire near Shaver Lake Marina on Sept. 6. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times) 18 / 18 A man stands on a dock at the Shaver Lake Marina as the Creek fire approaches on Sept. 6. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The Creek fire burning in the Sierra Nevada is the worst, trapping hikers, killing at least one person and destroying a large swath of the town of Big Creek.

Fueled by millions of dead trees , the Creek fire has raced through mountain communities like Big Creek and vacation getaways like Huntington and Shaver Lake, confounding firefighters with unpredictable and terrifying behavior. Its smoke plume rose nearly 50,000 feet high. There were lightning strikes. Forests seemed to explode.

The drama seemed to peak Saturday night when two helicopters — a CH-47 Chinook and a UH-60 Black Hawk — rescued some 200 campers trapped by flames at Mammoth Pool .

Advertisement

Chopper crews tried to rescue more hikers Monday night but were unable to land amid intense fire conditions.

The Bobcat fire , which started above Azusa in the Angeles National Forest and whose cause is still under investigation, grew to at least 4,871 acres amid extreme fire danger warnings. Staffers at the Mt. Wilson Observatory were evacuated Monday morning as the flames raged toward the grounds.

With Santa Ana winds returning, officials are concerned about foothill areas to the south of the fire, including Monrovia, Arcadia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre and Duarte. Residents living in those areas should prepare for possible evacuation and be on “high alert,” said Seneca Smith, public information officer with the Angeles National Forest.

Advertisement

“It’s one of those things we always stress — if there is a fire anywhere near your community, just be prepared because sometimes there’s only minutes to spare,” Smith said.

Monrovia issued an evacuation warning Monday night and described the two-phase plan it would put into effect if necessary. The Sierra Madre Police Department urged residents there to make evacuation plans and “be vigilant.” The Arcadia Fire Department assured the public that it would conduct “continual overnight patrols and surveillance of our foothill interface.”

In San Bernardino, the El Dorado fire continued to spread on the northeastern edge of Yucaipa. Authorities said the blaze, which has burned at least 9,671 acres and was 7% contained Monday night, was started by a “smoke-generating pyrotechnic device, used during a gender reveal party” Saturday morning at El Dorado Ranch Park. Authorities implored the public to take every precaution against starting wildfires.

Advertisement

The Valley fire, roughly 30 miles east of San Diego, also grew, surpassing 17,000 acres while being 3% contained. Monday brought a new tool to the fight: military planes. Cal Fire is activating a standing agreement with the Navy 3rd Fleet and the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force to deploy military aircraft to fight the fire, Cal Fire spokesman Capt. Kendal Bortisser said.