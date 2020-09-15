Firefighters lose ground as Bobcat fire moves closer to homes, Mt. Wilson Observatory

The Bobcat fire in the Angeles National Forest has crossed containment lines and is moving closer to Mt. Wilson Observatory and threatened foothill communities, the U.S. Forest Service said Tuesday.

Officials at the 116-year-old observatory tweeted Monday night that the fire was “knocking on our door,” noting that all observatory personnel had been evacuated.

It is now less than two miles from the observatory, and firefighters are working to prevent the flames from reaching any structures. Air operations will continue to make retardant drops throughout the day to halt the forward rate of spread, the Forest Service said.

But progress is slow going. After hovering at 6% containment for several days, the blaze, which started Sept. 6 and has grown to more than 40,000 acres , is now only 3% contained.

“It’s a bigger area now,” L.A. County Fire Capt. David Dantic said Tuesday morning. “Before, we had 6% containment when it was about 30,000 acres, but now the fire has gotten bigger. It’s a bigger footprint. That’s why the containment is down.”

Additional personnel have been added to the fire crew, which has been stymied by the aggressive, fuel-driven blaze for days, but the fire crossed the contingency line and is now burning on the ridge line above the east side of Little Santa Anita Canyon — the closest it has been to the observatory and threatened communities, Dantic said.

“We were in the process of making a containment line around the whole fire, but unfortunately, with the steep terrain and the fuel there, the fire got over a contingency line that we were trying to make.”

Contingency and containment lines are barriers made by bulldozers and hand crews that help reduce fire fuel, but they’re not always foolproof.

“When flame lengths get so big, there’s always the possibility of an ember starting another fire outside of the containment line,” Dantic said.

Evacuation orders for residents north of Elkins Avenue and east of Santa Anita Avenue in Arcadia and Sierra Madre remain in place, as do evacuation warnings for residents north of Foothill Boulevard.

Bad air caused by the Bobcat fire and the El Dorado fire in San Bernardino County also continues to be a problem. Three COVID-19 testing sites in L.A. County will be closed Tuesday because of smoke, and a smoke advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District will remain in effect throughout the day.

Air quality readings in Los Angeles remain in the 150-200 range , which is considered unhealthy by the Environmental Protection Agency.

“There has been a strong smell of smoke for a few days now, and it definitely feels highly unhealthy to be outside right now,” said 10-year West Hollywood resident Pascal Guyon.

“L.A. has, on average, already had a higher level of air pollution than lots of other major cities,” Guyon said. “Getting too often to worrisome levels of air pollution would definitely get me to move out of this city.”

Angelenos eager to get outside may be wondering how much they can push the limits when it comes to air quality. EPA officials said it’s important to rely not only on official readings, but also to listen to your body.

“It’s about how you feel as a person because we all react differently to wildfire smoke,” said Meredith Kurpius, an air manager from EPA’s Region 9 Office. “Perhaps you go outside when it’s ‘ orange ’ and you feel symptomatic ... you would want to curtail your exertion and your outdoor activity at that time.”

But EPA experts also said people should start taking precautions once readings pass 150, and noted that less strenuous activities, such as walking instead of running, can help reduce the risk of heavier breathing, which leads to sucking in more poor air.

“On some level, it’s a personal choice,” EPA environmental scientist Kathleen Stewart said. “But once you’re in the ‘red’ category, especially if you’re making a choice for kids, you would want to know that you are exposing them to a level that is not necessarily healthy for them.”

Some improvement to the air quality in areas farther away from the fire is expected Tuesday , thanks to south winds, but smoke will likely be trapped in valleys and basins into the night.

The continuation of southerly winds tomorrow should also help continue to improve conditions, the Forest Service said, although “communities north of the fires are not expected to see improvement.”

Dantic said Tuesday’s firefighting priority will be preventing the flames from moving south into any communities along the foothills, and from moving west toward Mt. Wilson. The observatory tweeted at sunrise that firefighters were on the scene and “boundaries are secure.”

“With cooperation and with the weather today — and in conjunction with water drops and hand crews putting containment lines down with the bulldozer — hopefully we can get better containment of the fire today,” he said.