Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
California

New evacuations as Bobcat fire jumps north, firefighters battle at Mt. Wilson

1/20
A firefighter monitors a controlled burn as flames from the Bobcat fire approach homes on Oakglade Drive in Monrovia.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
2/20
Castle Snider, 8, looks on as flames engulf the hillsides behind his backyard as the Bobcat fire burns in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
3/20
Flames from the Bobcat fire approach homes in Monrovia.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
4/20
Curious deer look on as firefighters watch the progress of the Bobcat fire as it burns close to homes in Monrovia.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
5/20
Firefighters from Glendale engine 21 monitor the progress of a controlled burn as flames from the Bobcat fire approach homes on Oakglade Drive in Monrovia.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
6/20
LaVerne engine 761 arrives to offer defense as the Bobcat fire burns near homes in Monrovia.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
7/20
Firefighters look on from Sawpit Canyon as a controlled fire burns on a hillside overlooking the San Gabriel Valley.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
8/20
Sara Sweeney, superintendent of the Mormon Lake Hotshots, uses a drip torch to set a backfire in the Angeles National Forest north of Monrovia.   (David McNew / Getty Images)
9/20
Firefighters keep watch from an overlook on Mt. Wilson as the Bobcat fire burns in the Angeles National Forest near Pasadena.  (Mario Tama / Getty Images)
10/20
A Coulson 737 firefighting tanker jet drops fire retardant to slow Bobcat fire at the top of a major run up a mountainside in the Angeles National Forest.  (David McNew / Getty Images)
11/20
Los Angeles County firefighters, using only hand tools, keep flames from jumping a fire break in the Angeles National Forest north of Monrovia.  (David McNew / Getty Images)
12/20
Mormon Lake, Ariz. Hotshot Squad team member Jessy Twin looks over charred hillsides after clearing brush. Twin said his crew is on their sixth day of cutting line.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
13/20
A firefighting helicopter refills in a reservoir on Grand View Ave. as crews continue to battle the Bobcat fire.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
14/20
A hazy sunset looms in the west as seen from Angeles Crest Highway as crews continue to battle the Bobcat fire in the nearby Angeles National Forest.   (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
15/20
A line of California fire engines head to the flaming Santa Anita Canyon as the Bobcat fire burns near Arcadia.   (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
16/20
Claudia Alcaino walks her dogs along Highland Oaks Drive as crews continue to battle the Bobcat fire in the nearby Angeles National Forest.   (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
17/20
A man walks on Santa Fe Dam as smoke rises from the Bobcat fire in the San Gabriel Mountains above Duarte.  (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
18/20
THe Bobcat fire rages above Rincon Fire Station on Highway 39 in the Angeles National Forest.  (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
19/20
A worker installs a street camera along North Azusa Avenue as smoke covers the sky from the Bobcat fire.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
20/20
The Bobcat fire continues to blaze in the mountains above Monrovia.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 
Sep. 16, 2020
10:21 AM
Share

The Bobcat fire continued shapeshifting overnight, expanding to the northeast, while all eyes remain on the southern foothill communities and the Mt. Wilson Observatory to the west.

The blaze in the Angeles National Forest has charred 44,393 acres and remained at 3% containment Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The fire jumped the 2 Freeway on Tuesday evening and ignited a spot fire that has burned nearly 1,000 acres.

In response, new evacuation orders were issued for residences north of Angeles Crest North and between Clear Creek Station and Highway 39.

Los Angeles County Fire Capt. David Dantic said dry brush and steep terrain are the main reasons for the fire’s erratic behavior.

Advertisement

“The fire is finding places to go through ridges, down [wind channels] and drainages, and it’s getting to new areas,” Dantic said. “That’s why we’re constantly working on putting a perimeter around it. But it has been challenging. There are some places we can’t get to.”

On Tuesday, flames came dangerously close to Mt. Wilson, at one time reaching less than 500 feet from the famed observatory. The Forest Service credited strategic hand- and bulldozer-dug lines with creating a “strong protection point” for the observatory and said fire crews had a “good night last night,” although Dantic said they are “not out of the woods yet.”

“There is a possibility that the fire could go back up north toward Mt. Wilson, because it’s just a little bit south of there and east,” he said Wednesday morning. “We have structure defense groups, and we’re trying to protect any property that we can.”

California

How the Bobcat fire grew into a unique menace that’s evading firefighters

Monrovia, CA, September 15, 2020 - A firefighter monitors a controlled burn as flames from the Bobcat Fire approach homes on Oakglade Dr. (Robert Gauthier/ Los Angeles Times)

California

How the Bobcat fire grew into a unique menace that’s evading firefighters

Officials say the fire’s power lies in two factors: location and an inadequate supply of firefighters. But climate experts warn there’s more at play.

More Coverage

Smoke from California wildfires reaches the East Coast and Europe
Advertisement

The observatory isn’t the only structure threatened by the blaze. In the forest’s Big Santa Anita Canyon, officials said they feared 80 historic cabins, along with the 1893-built Sturtevant Camp, may have been destroyed.

“We think we lost most of it,” said Deb Burgess, cabin owner and president of the Sturtevant Camp board.

The cabins are made of wood and rock, and are preserved as such under Forest Service rules, said Ben Fitzsimmons, president of Big Santa Anita Canyon Permittees Assn., who added that it is “unlikely that this 100-year-old community has survived unscathed.”

Forest Service officials could not confirm yet whether any structures had burned, further frustrating owners.

Advertisement

“Why can’t they go through?” Burgess asked of the fire service personnel. “They don’t have to do a complete inventory, but they could give us something, just something to hold onto.”

Residents in other parts of Los Angeles are also watching the fire closely — particularly as it pertains to air quality. The forecast for the day is sunny and smoky, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, which has extended a smoke advisory for the 20th consecutive day.

California

Smoke from California wildfires reaches the East Coast and Europe

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 14: An aerial view of Dodger Stadium, downtown Los Angeles skyline and sunset is obscured by smoke, ash and smog Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 in Los Angeles. Wildfires are choking California's skies with smoke, littering cities with ash, creating dangerous levels in regional air quality and transforming the sun at times into an ominous red orb. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

Smoke from California wildfires reaches the East Coast and Europe

Plumes from deadly, record-breaking fires are being carried in the jet stream across the globe, the National Weather Service reports.

Smoke from the West Coast’s wildfires has now reached as far as the East Coast and parts of Europe.

Advertisement

The Bobcat fire is one of more than two dozen fires currently burning in California and one of the 10 largest in terms of acres burned, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, which is providing air support for the blaze.

While more firefighters have been added to battle the wildfire, Cal Fire officials said size is not a primary factor in resource allocation.

“Resources usually go where life is at stake,” said Cal Fire spokeswoman Lynette Round. “Life is first, property is second, natural resources is third.”

More than 1,100 personnel are now assigned to the Bobcat fire — up from 652 a week ago — as the fire has crept closer to communities.

Advertisement

“We have personnel everywhere, from the north to the south,” Dantic said.

Portions of Arcadia and Sierra Madre remain under evacuation orders, while residents of Camp Williams in Azusa have been allowed to return. Evacuation warnings for Monrovia, Bradbury, Sierra Madre, Altadena, Duarte and Pasadena are still in effect.

The temporary closure of the Angeles National Forest, along with all national forests in California, has been extended until Sept. 21.

CaliforniaFires
Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith is a Metro reporter covering breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she was an intern on The Times’ COVID-19 team who contributed to “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement