Bobcat fire explodes to 91,000 acres; homes burned amid heavy winds

The Bobcat fire exploded Friday amid intense winds, burning homes in the Antelope Valley and spreading in several directions.

As of Saturday morning, the fire had burned more than 91,000 acres and was threatening some desert communities along Highway 138. Several homes in the remote Juniper Hills area were lost Friday.

Valyermo, another small community, was also under threat.

The fire spread rapidly onto the desert floor Friday as winds arrived. Some residents had to flee as the fire jumped around, hitting some homes but sparing others.

The fire is now 15% contained, but fire officials said they have a tough weekend ahead with hot conditions and more winds forecast.

The fire has more than doubled in size in just a few days. Officials said the fire has been so challenging because it is burning in areas that have not burned in decades, and because the firestorms across the state have limited resources. There are now 1,600 firefighters on the lines.

Ccrews are trying to stop the blaze from marching in the other direction — east of Highway 39 — and working to protect Mt. Wilson, topped by its namesake observatory as well as numerous communication towers.

Residents in northern foothill communities, including portions of Juniper Hills, Devil’s Punchbowl and Paradise Springs, were placed under evacuation orders earlier in the week as flames closed in on the area.

New evacuation orders were issued Friday for residents in the Angeles National Forest east of Highway 39, south of East Fork Road, west of Glendora Mountain Road and north of Glendora Ridge Road.

Additional orders were issued for residents south of Fort Tejon Road, west of Longview Road, north of Colley Place and east of 89th Street East, as well as residents south of East Avenue W-14, west of 165th Street East, north of Tumbleweed Road and east of Longview Road.

Orders were also issued for residents south of Pearblossom Highway, north of Big Pines Highway, west of Largo Vista Road and east of 165th Street East.

Fire crews have made significant progress on the southern edge of the fire, which jeopardized several foothill communities, including Arcadia and Sierra Madre.