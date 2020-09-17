Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Evacuation warnings for Antelope Valley as Bobcat fire expands

Landscape blackened by Bobcat fire along Angeles Crest Highway close to Mt. Wilson Observatory.
Los Angeles County firefighters standing on outlook as they monitor the Bobcat fire burning in a canyon near the Mt. Wilson Observatory in Angeles National Forest.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
A helicopter fights the Bobcat fire burning close to Mt. Wilson Observatory.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
After spending night at camp Pasadena, firefighters Christina Terrazas, left, and Jason Van Vlymen have their breakfast standing next to their fire truck. Hundreds of firefighters from different agencies fighting Bobcat Fire in San Gabriel mountains above Arcadia, Monrovia and Duarte camp overnight in Santa Fe Dam Recreation Park in Irwindale.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Road Runners hand crew from the Angeles National Forest walk single file as they head for breakfast at the Bobcat fire command post at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Park in Irwindale.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
A firefighter monitors a controlled burn as flames from the Bobcat fire approach homes on Oakglade Drive in Monrovia.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Castle Snider, 8, looks on as flames from a control burn are used to reduce fuel near homes in Monrovia as the Bobcat fire continues to burn in the Angeles National Forest.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Flames from a control burn are used to reduce fuel near homes in Monrovia as the Bobcat fire continues to burn in the Angeles National Forest.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Curious deer look on as firefighters watch the progress of the Bobcat fire as it continues to burn in the Angeles National Forest.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters from Glendale engine 21 monitor the progress of a controlled burn as flames from the Bobcat fire approach homes on Oakglade Drive in Monrovia.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
LaVerne engine 761 arrives to offer defense as the Bobcat fire burns near homes in Monrovia.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters look on from Sawpit Canyon as a controlled fire burns on a hillside overlooking the San Gabriel Valley.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Sara Sweeney, superintendent of the Mormon Lake Hotshots, uses a drip torch to set a backfire in the Angeles National Forest north of Monrovia.   (David McNew / Getty Images)
Firefighters keep watch from an overlook on Mt. Wilson as the Bobcat fire burns in the Angeles National Forest near Pasadena.  (Mario Tama / Getty Images)
A Coulson 737 firefighting tanker jet drops fire retardant to slow Bobcat fire at the top of a major run up a mountainside in the Angeles National Forest.  (David McNew / Getty Images)
Los Angeles County firefighters, using only hand tools, keep flames from jumping a fire break in the Angeles National Forest north of Monrovia.  (David McNew / Getty Images)
Mormon Lake, Ariz. Hotshot Squad team member Jessy Twin looks over charred hillsides after clearing brush. Twin said his crew is on their sixth day of cutting line.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A firefighting helicopter refills in a reservoir on Grand View Ave. as crews continue to battle the Bobcat fire.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A hazy sunset looms in the west as seen from Angeles Crest Highway as crews continue to battle the Bobcat fire in the nearby Angeles National Forest.   (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A line of California fire engines head to the flaming Santa Anita Canyon as the Bobcat fire burns near Arcadia.   (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Claudia Alcaino walks her dogs along Highland Oaks Drive as crews continue to battle the Bobcat fire in the nearby Angeles National Forest.   (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
A man walks on Santa Fe Dam as smoke rises from the Bobcat fire in the San Gabriel Mountains above Duarte.  (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
THe Bobcat fire rages above Rincon Fire Station on Highway 39 in the Angeles National Forest.  (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
A worker installs a street camera along North Azusa Avenue as smoke covers the sky from the Bobcat fire.  (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
The Bobcat fire continues to blaze in the mountains above Monrovia.  (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Hayley SmithStaff Writer 
Sep. 17, 2020
7:59 AM
New evacuation warnings are in effect for parts of the southern Antelope Valley as the nearby Bobcat fire swelled to 50,539 acres, the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday.

The new warning applies to residents in the unincorporated community of Juniper Hills, including residents south of Fort Tejon Road, east of 96th Street and east and south of Valyermo Road, west of Bobs Gap Road.

“Due to the current fire danger, all residents should be prepared to evacuate the above listed areas for their safety, and the safety of their loved ones,” the Forest Service said.

“If you have not already done so, gather your family, pets, important papers, medications and any emergency supplies, and be prepared to evacuate the area if ordered. If your family must split up, determine a designated meeting place to account for every member.”

People in need of assistance can call the Red Cross at (800) 675-5799. Accommodations for 300 horses and cattle are available at the Antelope Valley fairgrounds.

On the southern end of the fire, residents in Arcadia and Sierra Madre were allowed to return Wednesday after an evacuation notice was lifted at 4 p.m.

“Welcome home to Arcadia,” the city tweeted Wednesday night. “Continue to be vigilant and stay alert as Arcadia remains in an evacuation warning status should fire conditions change.”

The Bobcat fire, which began Sept. 6, remains at 3% containment and has grown steadily in numerous directions. Firefighting efforts are focused on securing the south end of the blaze, near threatened foothill communities, as well as near Camp Trask, where the fire is “holding the line,” officials said.

“With decreased smoke conditions, increased temperatures, and lower relative humidity, the fire saw growth along the perimeter,” the Forest Service said.

The area around Mt. Wilson and the southwestern edge of the fire also remain active, “where crews continue to protect the Mt. Wilson Observatory infrastructure.”

Mt. Wilson is not only an important piece of history, it is also home to several broadcast towers.

“There’s major infrastructure for radio, television and cell towers up there,” L.A. County Fire Capt. David Dantic said earlier this week, “so there might be possible disruptions.”

The north side of the fire in Cooper Canyon is continuing into the Pleasant View Wilderness. Crews are also working on fire growth near Crystal Lake and the West Fork, where officials said there is heavy fuel.

Estimates for containment of the Bobcat fire remain at Oct. 30.

Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith is a Metro reporter covering breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she was an intern on The Times’ COVID-19 team who contributed to “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

