Evacuation warnings for Antelope Valley as Bobcat fire expands

New evacuation warnings are in effect for parts of the southern Antelope Valley as the nearby Bobcat fire swelled to 50,539 acres, the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday.

The new warning applies to residents in the unincorporated community of Juniper Hills, including residents south of Fort Tejon Road, east of 96th Street and east and south of Valyermo Road, west of Bobs Gap Road.

“Due to the current fire danger, all residents should be prepared to evacuate the above listed areas for their safety, and the safety of their loved ones,” the Forest Service said.

“If you have not already done so, gather your family, pets, important papers, medications and any emergency supplies, and be prepared to evacuate the area if ordered. If your family must split up, determine a designated meeting place to account for every member.”

People in need of assistance can call the Red Cross at (800) 675-5799. Accommodations for 300 horses and cattle are available at the Antelope Valley fairgrounds.

On the southern end of the fire, residents in Arcadia and Sierra Madre were allowed to return Wednesday after an evacuation notice was lifted at 4 p.m.

“Welcome home to Arcadia,” the city tweeted Wednesday night. “Continue to be vigilant and stay alert as Arcadia remains in an evacuation warning status should fire conditions change.”

The Bobcat fire, which began Sept. 6, remains at 3% containment and has grown steadily in numerous directions. Firefighting efforts are focused on securing the south end of the blaze, near threatened foothill communities, as well as near Camp Trask, where the fire is “holding the line,” officials said.

“With decreased smoke conditions, increased temperatures, and lower relative humidity, the fire saw growth along the perimeter,” the Forest Service said.

The area around Mt. Wilson and the southwestern edge of the fire also remain active, “where crews continue to protect the Mt. Wilson Observatory infrastructure.”

Mt. Wilson is not only an important piece of history, it is also home to several broadcast towers.

“There’s major infrastructure for radio, television and cell towers up there,” L.A. County Fire Capt. David Dantic said earlier this week, “so there might be possible disruptions.”

The north side of the fire in Cooper Canyon is continuing into the Pleasant View Wilderness. Crews are also working on fire growth near Crystal Lake and the West Fork, where officials said there is heavy fuel.

Estimates for containment of the Bobcat fire remain at Oct. 30.