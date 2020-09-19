L.A. County reports 1,343 new coronavirus cases and 13 additional deaths

Los Angeles County reported another 1,343 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with 13 additional deaths, according to figures released Saturday.

The coronavirus numbers, prepared by the Department of Public Health, bring the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 259,817 countywide. So far, 6,330 people have died in the county due to complications from the disease.

Health officials said the number of new daily cases has climbed over the past four days. Although that could be the result of the reopening of testing centers and an increase in testing, it also may be linked to socializing during the recent holiday weekend, they said.

“The recent increases in the number of new cases is of concern because it may reflect increased exposures associated with Labor Day activities,” said public health director Barbara Ferrer.

Advertisement

County health officials said they will be monitoring the numbers closely. The report comes as the state is riding a new wave of success in combating the coronavirus, with hospitals treating the fewest patients with COVID-19 since April.

The percentage of tests coming back positive for the virus statewide is also lower , with Gov. Gavin Newsom saying the state is “turning the corner.”

In L.A. County, health officials said Saturday that 732 people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized, nearly a third of them in intensive care units. In Orange County, 202 people are hospitalized, with 65 in intensive care units, according to the latest health data.

Orange County health officials also reported 4 new deaths, bringing the total to 1,127. More than a third of those were people in skilled nursing facilities, officials said.

Advertisement

In addition, Orange County logged 227 new positive cases on Saturday, for a total of 51,873. Of those, 556 were jail inmates, the health agency said.

Of the deaths reported Saturday by L.A. County, five were over the age of 80, three were between 65 and 79 years old, four were between 50 and 64 and one was younger than 30.

Health officials said 92% of the COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County have involved people with underlying health conditions. Of the 2,529,785 individuals tested in L.A. County, 10% were found to be positive, officials said.