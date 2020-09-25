Authorities lift evacuation orders for Bobcat fire in parts of Antelope Valley

Authorities on Friday afternoon lifted evacuation orders for parts of the Antelope Valley that had been threatened by the Bobcat fire.

Residents are permitted to return to areas south of Fort Tejon Road and East Avenue W-14; east of 87th Street E, 165th Street E and Devil’s Punchbowl; and north of Big Pines Highway, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said. Residents can also return to an area south of Highway 138, east of 165th Street and west of Largo Vista Road.

Only people who live in these areas will be permitted to reenter, the Sheriff’s Department said. Residents must show identification to enter the area.

The Paradise Springs area remains off limits.

The Sheriff’s Department warned that the area still lacks power and running water. Authorities urged anyone who sees an electrical hazard to contact Southern California Edison at (800) 611-1911.

Fire officials advised people returning to the area to wear masks and protective clothing to defend against damaged utilities and structures, ash and other hazards.

The Bobcat fire has blackened 114,000 acres since igniting nearly three weeks ago above Azusa. But fire crews are making headway against the blaze, which was 55% contained as of Friday morning. Fire officials cautioned, however, that the weekend will bring “near-record temperatures and critically low humidity” that will persist through the next week.

The Bobcat fire has destroyed 124 structures and damaged an additional 36, according to preliminary estimates from Los Angeles County.