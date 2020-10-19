Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Riverside County deputy dies during K-9 training, sheriff says

Sgt. Harry Cohen
Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Harry Cohen died on duty Sunday night of an apparent heart attack, officials said.
(Riverside County Sheriff’s Department)
By Lila Seidman
Oct. 19, 2020
12:36 PM
A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy died Sunday night while on duty after appearing to suffer a heart attack while training with the K-9 unit, authorities said.

Sgt. Harry Cohen spent “many years” as a handler for the K-9 team and was its supervisor at the time of his death, according to a Facebook post by Sheriff Chad Bianco.

“Last night our department lost a man of God, husband, father, best friend and deputy,” Bianco wrote in the post on Monday morning. “Sergeant Harry Cohen will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.”

