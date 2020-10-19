Riverside County deputy dies during K-9 training, sheriff says
A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputy died Sunday night while on duty after appearing to suffer a heart attack while training with the K-9 unit, authorities said.
Sgt. Harry Cohen spent “many years” as a handler for the K-9 team and was its supervisor at the time of his death, according to a Facebook post by Sheriff Chad Bianco.
“Last night our department lost a man of God, husband, father, best friend and deputy,” Bianco wrote in the post on Monday morning. “Sergeant Harry Cohen will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.”
