Thousands of children could be back to school sooner under a new L.A. County policy

County officials have made it easier for elementary schools to reopen for their youngest students under waivers, dropping a requirement for schools to provide a letter of support from employee unions as part of the application, The Times has learned.

The decision streamlines the application process and could potentially reopen classrooms to thousands of children, but it’s likely to raise concerns among teachers and other employees about possible exposure to health risks.

The move — announced by county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer in two conference calls with school and school district leaders Thursday — comes a day after county Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced that all schools in L.A. county are now allowed to bring on campus up to 25% of a school’s enrollment to serve students with special needs, especially students with disabilities or students who are learning English.

The elementary waiver would apply to students in transitional kindergarten through second grade. Under state rules, the county could grant waivers allowing schools to operate through sixth grade, but health officials aren’t ready for that step.

Advertisement

Ferrer acknowledged that the requirement for letters of support from employee unions had made it difficult for some schools to apply for waivers.

The vast majority of waiver applications were coming from private schools, followed by charters, which are public schools but mostly nonunionized.

In addition to dropping the union-support requirement, the county also will drop a similar requirement for letters of support from representative parent groups. These requirements have been “holding up a lot of applications,” Ferrer said in a recording of one of these calls.

“We will now just require a consultation process with your stakeholders,” Ferrer said in the call.

Advertisement

As of Wednesday, the county had received waiver applications from 87 private schools, 18 charter schools and five traditional public schools. Four schools have been approved; all are private schools. An additional 30 applications are complete and undergoing final review. Officials have committed to trying to approve 30 applications per week.

“This is welcoming news to hundreds of thousands of families and kids,” Supt. Alex Cherniss of the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District said. “The prior waiver system benefited families that can afford private and independent schools, from which over 90% of the waiver applications were submitted.”

Cherniss was among the public officials who had asked the county to revise its waiver rules.

L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner said last week that his school system, the state’s largest, would not apply for waivers and instead has been focused on getting ready for the return of all students, as soon as it is safe to do so.

Advertisement

Neither the district nor the teachers union provided an immediate comment, but the union posted a news story about the closing of campuses in Boston because of a coronavirus surge.

The four schools that have been issued waivers are Rabbi Jacob Pressman Academy of Temple Beth Am in Pico-Robertson, Los Encinos School in Encino, Holy Angels School in Arcadia and Kadima Day School in West Hills.

Though county officials had planned to give priority to schools that serve a higher number of low-income students, the requirement for letters of support was apparently proving a hurdle.

At these private schools the percentage of students who qualify for a free or reduced-price lunch ranges from 2% to 16%. By comparison, 69% of L.A. County students overall qualify because they are part of low-income families, according to 2019 data.

Advertisement

Two of the approved schools, Pressman Academy and Kadima Day School, will bring their students back full time. Los Encinos School and Holy Angels School have opted for staggered attendance and will offer hybrid and virtual options to families not yet comfortable with returning in person, according to applications submitted to the public health department.

Times staff writer Julia Barajas contributed to this report.