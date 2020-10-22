Hostage released as Oakland police deal with barricaded gunman

An armed man barged into a commercial building in Oakland on Thursday morning, taking an employee hostage and barricading himself inside, but authorities were able to negotiate the person’s safe release while the gunman continues to hole up inside, police said.

The intruder, who police say is connected to a double homicide in Oakland, refuses to come out, Oakland police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said.

“Right now our focus is the safe [and] peaceful surrender of the armed gunman,” she said.

At about 11:15am, OPD responded to the 1600 block of High St on a report of a man barricaded inside a commercial building and armed with a gun.



Police responded to reports of a gunman entering a store in the 1600 block of High Street about 11:15 a.m., Watson said.

She did not specify which store the gunman entered, but said everybody inside the business as well as neighboring strip mall stores were safely evacuated, except for one store employee the man took as a hostage.

A hostage negotiation team was called in to communicate with the gunman, and after nearly three hours he released the person he was holding, Watson said.

Authorities did not identify the business or divulge details about the double homicide to which they say the armed man is linked “because it’s an active scene.”

Police reported hearing a gunshot a few hours ago, Watson said, but no one appears to be injured. Pedestrian and vehicle traffic were shut down in a six-block radius of the store.

“This is a large impact to a very busy area of Oakland, and we’re going to keep the primary focus on our neighborhood and commercial safety while this individual continues to be barricaded,” Watson said.

A slew of other emergency responders are also on scene, including the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, which dispatched personnel and technology, including micro drones, to the site.

“They can fly in and around the area and get real-time information to the commanders on scene,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said.