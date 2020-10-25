Rapper Offset detained, another man arrested near Trump rally in Beverly Hills

Rapper Offset was detained and a second man was arrested after police stopped their vehicle while they were driving past a pro-President Trump rally in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Offset, of the music group Migos, streamed part of the interaction on Instagram Live, which shows officers surrounding his vehicle as he declines to turn off the engine.

“I’m not doing that,” he says.

“Why not?” an officer asks.

Advertisement

“Because you’ve got guns out.”

Officers then reach inside the window, unlock the driver’s side door and pull him from the vehicle.

Offset was released after questioning, but a passenger, Marcelo Almanzar, 20, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public, police said.

Almanzar is reportedly a cousin of Offset’s wife, Cardi B, who also arrived at the scene at one point, according to videos posted to social media.

Advertisement

Beverly Hills police said in a statement that officers conducted the stop because they’d received a report that someone had pointed a weapon from a vehicle near Santa Monica Boulevard and Beverly Drive shortly after 5 p.m., and that the license plate matched that provided by a witness.

In a statement provided to People, representatives for Offset said the rapper was detained “following an attack by aggressive Trump supporters.”

“Offset thanks his fans for their support and wishes everyone peace and safety during these trying times,” the statement said. “He encourages everyone to get out and vote because nothing changes if nothing changes.”

The person who said they’d had a weapon pointed at them didn’t want to press charges, police said, but Almanzar remained jailed Sunday in lieu of $35,000 bail, jail records state.

Advertisement

Police estimated that more than 2,500 people attended Saturday’s Trump rally, which started in the afternoon in Beverly Gardens Park.

Trump supporters have been holding weekend rallies in Beverly Hills for months. Though most have been peaceful, a couple have erupted in confrontations with counterprotesters.

Earlier this month, Beverly Hills police arrested two men on suspicion of battery at a rally at Beverly Gardens Park. A video clip posted to Twitter showed police officers handcuffing a Trump supporter after he appeared to push a counterprotester.

Altercations have also been reported at rallies elsewhere in Southern California.

Advertisement

In Woodland Hills, police arrested a man on suspicion of pointing a rifle at cars taking part in a pro-Trump caravan Aug. 30. Although the Los Angeles Police Department initially said it got reports that someone had shot a weapon, the investigation found that the suspect’s rifle had not been fired, police said.

In Yorba Linda, a woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly drove her car into a crowd during a demonstration involving protesters against police brutality and counter-demonstrators last month.