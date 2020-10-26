Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Brush fire sparks near Corona, prompts evacuations in Yorba Linda

A map shows the area where the Blue Ridge fire originated in Orange County.
A second brush fire ignited Monday in Southern California amid dangerous high winds, prompting evacuation orders for Yorba Linda, officials said.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Faith E. PinhoStaff Writer 
Oct. 26, 2020
2:46 PM
Share

A second brush fire ignited in Southern California amid dangerous high winds Monday, prompting evacuation orders for Yorba Linda, officials said.

The fire started in the Chino Hills area of Corona, west of the Santa Ana River, Corona Fire Department program specialist Denise Aguilar said. The blaze was initially dubbed the Green fire, but Orange County officials are now referring to it as the Blue Ridge fire.

The 200-acre fire was burning near the Green River Golf Club, Aguilar said, but it was heading west into Chino Hills and toward Yorba Linda, where officials reported the fire approaching from northeast of Bryant Ranch Park, on the east side of the city, about 2 p.m.

Advertisement

The Orange County sheriff called for an immediate evacuation north of the 91 Freeway and east of Gypsum Canyon, including Bryant Ranch Elementary in Yorba Linda.

The National Weather Service in San Diego warned residents of Yorba Linda to be on “high alert” as the fire was being fueled by gusts of 35 to 45 mph. The city of Anaheim tweeted that the smell of smoke had permeated the air.

California

High winds carry ash from Bobcat fire into L.A. Basin, causing bad air quality

ARCADIA, CA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jerry M. Garcia's Angeles National Forest fire crew make o their way to create fire line as Bobcat fire continues to burn above Arcadia in Chantry Flat Angeles National Forest on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 in Arcadia, CA. Garcia is not in the photo. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

High winds carry ash from Bobcat fire into L.A. Basin, causing bad air quality

The Bobcat fire, which is still burning, is likely the source of the ash that’s drifting into East Los Angeles and parts of the San Gabriel Valley.

Southern California Edison has shut off power in the area where the fire began.

Advertisement

The Silverado fire, a separate Orange County blaze that ignited near Irvine on Monday morning, had scorched 4,000 acres within a few hours, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

CaliforniaOrange CountyFires
Faith E. Pinho

Faith E. Pinho reports on trending and breaking news stories for the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement