Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

High winds carry ash from old fires to East L.A., San Gabriel Valley

An Angeles National Forest fire crew makes its way to create a fire break as the Bobcat fire burns on Sept. 15.
An Angeles National Forest fire crew makes its way to create a fire break as the Bobcat fire burns on Sept. 15. Winds carried ash from the fire across the San Gabriel Valley on Monday.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Faith E. PinhoStaff Writer 
Oct. 26, 2020
1:53 PM
Share

As a wind-driven wildfire burned in Orange County on Monday, ash was blanketing the streets of East Los Angeles and parts of the San Gabriel Valley. But the particles were likely from the nearly contained Bobcat fire, which has been burning for more than a month in the Angeles National Forest, a forest spokesman said.

California

Silverado fire: Irvine evacuation areas, road and school closures, shelters

Fast-moving Silverado fire burns in hills of Cleveland National Forest.

California

Silverado fire: Irvine evacuation areas, road and school closures, shelters

The fast-moving, wind-driven Silverado fire was burning in the hills north of Irvine on Monday, closing major roads and threatening homes.

The Bobcat fire has scorched more than 115,000 acres, leaving a forest floor carpeted in gray, burned flecks of brush and trees. With winds whipping through Los Angeles County at gusts up to 60 mph, ash is being carried into East L.A. and nearby cities, said Angeles National Forest spokesman Andrew Mitchell.

“It would be easy to extrapolate that we have a major fire of 115,000 acres, that wind blowing down from that northeast direction is going to push that [ash] down into the southern part of L.A. County,” Mitchell said, adding that the Bobcat fire is 95% contained.

Advertisement

He also said it’s possible the ash could be coming from the Dolan or El Dorado fires farther east.

Air quality in Los Angeles is suffering as a result of the particulate matter, with parts of the county in the “unhealthy” range, according to government tracking.

“I know air quality for the San Gabriel mountains is not ideal with all the ash, but there’s no real smoke impact,” Mitchell said.

Advertisement

In some mountain ridges, winds are in the upper 70 mph range, with 96-mph gusts recorded in the Magic Mountain Truck Trail, according to the National Weather Service.

California

Silverado fire near Irvine explodes amid intense winds, prompting evacuation of 60,000

A wind-driven blaze, dubbed the Silverado Fire

California

Silverado fire near Irvine explodes amid intense winds, prompting evacuation of 60,000

The fast-moving brush fire broke out in Orange County on Monday morning and quickly swelled.

More Coverage

California wildfires map

California’s most recent blaze, the Silverado fire, sparked in Orange County and rapidly spread to 4,000 acres in a few hours. Mitchell said it is possible but highly unlikely that the winds are carrying ash from Orange County to East Los Angeles.

Advertisement

California
Faith E. Pinho

Faith E. Pinho reports on trending and breaking news stories for the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement