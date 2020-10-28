Hollywood producer David Guillod arrested in new L.A. rape case

Hollywood producer David Guillod was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault at his Sherman Oaks home Wednesday, just four months after he was charged with multiple counts of rape and kidnapping in Santa Barbara, sources said.

On Oct. 21, 2020, a woman reported being sexually assaulted by Guillod during an evening meeting, the LAPD said in a news release Wednesday night. After a search of his home, detectives took Guillod into custody without incident and booked him at the Los Angeles Police Metropolitan Detention Center, where he remains held on $5-million bail.

Guillod, 53, surrendered to authorities in Santa Barbara in June and was charged with rape, kidnap to commit rape and rape of a drugged victim in connection with four alleged attacks that occurred between 2012 and 2015.

Guillod’s defense attorney, Phillip Cohen, confirmed his client had been arrested but could not offer further details.

Advertisement

Guillod is now charged with 15 sex crimes in Santa Barbara County Superior Court with accusations from 2012 to 2018. Earlier this month he was charged with three counts of rape and sodomy related to an alleged October 2018 attack, according to court records.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The producer of the movies “Atomic Blonde” and Netflix’s “Extraction,” Guillod ran the talent agency Primary Wave Entertainment until 2017, when actress Jessica Barth accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her five years earlier.

Barth first reported the alleged assault to the LAPD and is now one of the four victims whose cases are being pursued by Santa Barbara County prosecutors. Guillod is also accused of drugging and sexually assaulting an employee during a wine country retreat in December 2014, and committing similar attacks in early 2015, officials have said.

Advertisement

While the alleged attacks took place in Santa Barbara and L.A. County, prosecutors in Santa Barbara are trying the prior cases against Guillod because the charges were consolidated around the 2014 assault case in their jurisdiction.