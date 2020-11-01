Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
San Diego area woman critically injured after being shot by person dressed as vampire

By Mike Freeman
SAN DIEGO — 

A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition early Sunday after being shot in the chest in Valley Center, Calif., by someone reportedly dressed as a vampire, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 12:40 a.m., the morning after Halloween, on Duro Road near Lake Wohlford Road and the San Pasqual Reservation Cultural Center, authorities said.

San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Glen Twyman told OnSceneTV that the suspect was last seen wearing a vampire costume and fled in a white pickup.

The woman’s condition was unknown. A Sheriff’s Department spokesman declined further comment while awaiting more information from detectives investigating the shooting.

Freeman writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Mike Freeman

