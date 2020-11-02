Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

San Francisco firefighter in critical condition after being struck by a hose line

A San Francisco firefighter was struck by a hose line while responding to a high-rise blaze. He is in critical condition.
(San Francisco Fire Department.)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
A San Francisco firefighter was in critical condition Monday night after being struck by a hose line while responding to a fire at a high-rise building on Spear Street.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said that at about 3:30 p.m., the firefighter, Matt Vann, was standing near a hose line at the same time that a Muni bus was driving through the area.

Vann was “inadvertently struck by that hose line, dropped to the ground, hitting his head,” Baxter said, rendering him “unconscious and not breathing.” Vann’s colleagues rushed him to San Francisco General Hospital.

The firefighter’s family and girlfriend have been notified, and officials are investigating the incident, Baxter said.

California
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she wrote for the San Francisco Business Times and the Sacramento Bee. A UCLA graduate, she is originally from Duarte, Calif., and is a native Spanish speaker.

