San Francisco firefighter in critical condition after being struck by a hose line

A San Francisco firefighter was in critical condition Monday night after being struck by a hose line while responding to a fire at a high-rise building on Spear Street.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said that at about 3:30 p.m., the firefighter, Matt Vann, was standing near a hose line at the same time that a Muni bus was driving through the area.

Vann was “inadvertently struck by that hose line, dropped to the ground, hitting his head,” Baxter said, rendering him “unconscious and not breathing.” Vann’s colleagues rushed him to San Francisco General Hospital.

The firefighter’s family and girlfriend have been notified, and officials are investigating the incident, Baxter said.