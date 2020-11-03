Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

LAPD goes on tactical alert as it gears up for election night

Los Angeles police officers wearing white gloves walk in file
The Los Angeles Police Department, as expected, announced a tactical alert for election night, a move that allows more officers to be available citywide.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Share

The Los Angeles Police Department announced it was going on tactical alert Tuesday afternoon, an expected move that comes as law enforcement is on guard for any unrest or other issues related to the election.

Police stressed they have no intelligence suggesting problems but want to be prepared. The alert allows more officers to be available.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said staffing had been boosted and staggered, and the department will have significant numbers of officers on duty well into election night and beyond, both to facilitate peaceful protests and to watch out for intimidation, violence or destruction.

Moore said nearly every uniformed officer would work a 12-hour shift on election day, and officers will have a visible presence across the city all week. He pledged immediate action to restore order if disturbances were to unfold.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies are also planning similar deployments.

California

Boarded-up stores across L.A. reflect an anxious, unprecedented election day

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 02, 2020 - Gregg Donovan, 61, former Ambassador of Beverly Hills, stands at a closed and boarded up Via Rodeo before Election Day along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills on November 2, 2020. "I never thought I would see this," said Donovan about businesses along Rodeo Drive and Via Rodeo being boarded up. Many businesses in other parts of the affluent Beverly Hills area have boarded up their windows, installed anti-graffiti films and put up barriers to help protect against potential looting in response to the election results. Beverly Hills on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 Beverly Hills, CA. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

Boarded-up stores across L.A. reflect an anxious, unprecedented election day

In this historic year of plague, fire and unrest in California, the notion that the United States electoral process could devolve into disarray and violence has cranked up the anxiety even more.

More Coverage

McNamara: Stop pretending anything about this election is normal

Officials have been concerned about protests or other events on election night. The championship victories of both the Lakers and Dodgers sparked celebrations in the streets last month. Although most were peaceful, in downtown L.A., there were dozens of arrests and clashes between police and the public.

California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement