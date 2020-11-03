Election day is off to a breezy start in California: fast lines, no major problems

California kicked off election day with brisk lines, peppy poll workers and rave reviews from voters, many of whom are calling it their “best voting experience ever.”

“Voting is going smoothly across California this morning,” said Sam Mahood, a spokesman for the secretary of state. “We have been urging Californians to vote early this year, and they responded in record numbers.”

Indeed, more than 12.8 million Californians had already cast their votes ahead of Tuesday, including almost 3 million Angelenos. But many still flocked to the polls on Tuesday, if only for the classic election day experience.

“I like going in there and being in that environment where I’m with other people voting — it just makes me feel very inspired,” said Mark Yoshida, who cast his ballot at the La Mirada Public Library on Tuesday morning. “I was expecting a little more chaos, just because it is election day. I was kind of hoping to see a little more drama.”

Poll worker Brian Sonia-Wallace said the Huntington Park Public Library site where he’s working saw an early morning rush on Tuesday, followed by a steady flow of voters — among them many registered Republicans and first-time voters with birth dates after the Bush vs. Gore election.

“A lot of folks I’m checking in, this is their first election,” the poll worker said. “There’s a huge amount of folks who were born in 2000 and after.”

Some had worried about Super Tuesday-style lines, which stretched on for hours during the primary election in March. But so far, they haven’t materialized. By mid-morning, the average wait time to vote in L.A. County was just seven minutes.

“Right now, I’m seeing almost everything is in green, meaning 15 minutes or less,” said Mike Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A. County registrar’s office. “This is a very good morning to get out and make your voice heard.”

Poll workers also got heaps of praise from local voters, who said they were more helpful, more informed and more energized than in previous elections.

“Normally the poll workers are a bunch of old people who are just sour,” said Alan Renshaw, who voted early in Venice. “But it just seemed like everyone was really friendly this time. They did a good job of training and building the enthusiasm.”