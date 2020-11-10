LAPD officer arrested in theft of car a year ago from Orange County dealership

A Los Angeles police officer has been arrested on suspicion of car theft by Orange police detectives in connection with the theft of a vehicle from a used-car dealership in October 2019, officials said Tuesday.

Matthew Calleros was taken into custody Monday by detectives from the city of Orange. He was released from Orange County Jail in the early hours of Tuesday morning without bail, records show. He could not be reached for comment.

Orange police said investigators developed a lead that led them to identify Calleros, a veteran officer in the LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division, in the theft of the vehicle on Oct. 25, 2019, from a used-car dealership in the Orange County city. Investigators are working with the LAPD and Orange County district attorney, and the investigation is ongoing.

Calleros is a 24-year veteran of the LAPD. LAPD officials said they learned of the investigation into Calleros on Monday.

“We are fully cooperating with the Orange Police Department, and we have also initiated our own personnel investigation,” the department said in a statement. “Officer Calleros has been assigned home and his peace officer powers suspended pending the outcome of both investigations.”