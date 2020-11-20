Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Dough! Truck carrying cookie batter overturns near Cajon Pass

Caltrans crews help clean up hundreds of boxes of cookie dough alongside the Cajon Pass on Thursday.
Caltrans crews help clean up the dozens of boxes of cookie dough alongside the Cajon Pass on Thursday.
(Caltrans)
By Faith E. PinhoStaff Writer 
Share

It would be enough to make the Cookie Monster weep.

A semitruck carrying hundreds of boxes of cookie dough overturned Thursday morning on the 15 Freeway near the Cajon Pass, sending sweet stuff tumbling into the brush.

“There was a lot in that truck,” Caltrans spokesperson Emily Leinen said, who wasn’t able to confirm exactly how many pounds of cookie dough was being transported.

Advertisement

The big rig veered off the freeway onto a gravel off-ramp before striking a guardrail and overturning, Leinen said. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash. Attempts to reach the California Highway Patrol on Friday were unsuccessful.

Leinen said the driver and another person inside the truck both suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to a hospital.

The crash backed up traffic for nearly 10 miles as Caltrans crews worked to remove the spilled goodies and repair the metal beams along the freeway, and a towing company hauled the truck from the overpass.

California
Faith E. Pinho

Faith E. Pinho reports on trending and breaking news stories for the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement