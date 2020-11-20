Dough! Truck carrying cookie batter overturns near Cajon Pass

It would be enough to make the Cookie Monster weep.

A semitruck carrying hundreds of boxes of cookie dough overturned Thursday morning on the 15 Freeway near the Cajon Pass, sending sweet stuff tumbling into the brush.

“There was a lot in that truck,” Caltrans spokesperson Emily Leinen said, who wasn’t able to confirm exactly how many pounds of cookie dough was being transported.

SBCO: SB I-15 at the Truck Escape Ramp near Cajon. Lanes #4 closed due to overturned semi recovery. Unknown duration of clear. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/M5ET2odkZp — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 19, 2020

Advertisement

The big rig veered off the freeway onto a gravel off-ramp before striking a guardrail and overturning, Leinen said. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash. Attempts to reach the California Highway Patrol on Friday were unsuccessful.

Leinen said the driver and another person inside the truck both suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to a hospital.

The crash backed up traffic for nearly 10 miles as Caltrans crews worked to remove the spilled goodies and repair the metal beams along the freeway, and a towing company hauled the truck from the overpass.