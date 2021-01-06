LAPD seeks man suspected of killing his former girlfriend in Pacoima

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a man suspected of shooting his former girlfriend to death Wednesday in Pacoima.

About 9:30 a.m., LAPD officers responded to a shooting in the 9000 block of Bartee Avenue, where they found a 35-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times, the department said in a statement.

The woman, whom authorities didn’t identify, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe the woman’s former boyfriend Herbert Nixon Flores, 46, fired the fatal shots, the LAPD said. The department’s statement did not describe how investigators came to that conclusion, and a detective assigned to the case did not immediately return a call seeking information.

The department is seeking the public’s help in apprehending Flores. He has black hair and brown eyes, stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 220 pounds, the department said.

The LAPD said Flores should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Flores should not confront him but contact the the police at (818) 374-9550 or (877) 527-3247, the department said.