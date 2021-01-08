Here are the L.A. County malls, gyms, restaurants and churches cited for COVID-19 violations

Shopping malls have received increased scrutiny from Los Angeles County public health inspectors for violations of COVID-19 public health orders.

At least 10 citations have been issued to large shopping malls since Black Friday. Four of them were issued to the Citadel Outlets in Commerce — on Nov. 29, Dec. 5, Dec. 8 and Dec. 12.

Citadel Outlets attracted sizable attention on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving when the holiday shopping season traditionally begins, as customers swarmed the retail center. Videos showed long lines of hundreds of shoppers trying to get into stores and parking lots filled nearly to capacity, with cars circling looking for an empty space.

Besides the Citadel, two citations were issued to the Grove, the outdoor shopping mall in L.A.’s Fairfax neighborhood, one citation was issued to the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale and another was issued to Palisades Village in Pacific Palisades.

Burbank Town Center and Waterside at Marina del Rey also received citations.

L.A. County inspectors have issued 157 citations to businesses in violation of public health protocols since Dec. 1.

At least 526 citations have been issued since the end of August.

Restaurants have received the most citations, about 160. Gyms received 123 citations, and places of worship 87.

Some restaurants, gyms and churches received multiple citations.

Here are some of the top businesses and institutions that received three or more citations, according to the county:

Family entertainment centers with three or more citations

Combat Paintball Park, 31050 Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic

Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park, 28656 The Old Road, Santa Clarita

Stu Miller Seasonal Adventures, 1010 Ave L West, Lancaster

Gyms with three or more citations

Athletic Society West Valley, 22235 Sherman Way, Canoga Park

Coast Fitness South Bay, 5001 W. El Segundo Blvd., Hawthorne

Crunch Fitness, 11881 Del Amo Blvd., Cerritos

Crunch Fitness, 12805 Valley View Ave., La Mirada

Crunch Fitness, 18655 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita

Dave’s Powerhouse Gym, 22715 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance

Enrich Fit Gym, 2422 W. Victory Blvd., Burbank

Fitness 19, 8676 Whittier Blvd., Pico Rivera

Legacy Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, 330 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank

Lighthouse Sports Center, 14208 Mulberry Ave., Whittier

Performance Athletic Center, 1599 Monte Vista Ave., Claremont

Planet Fitness Lancaster, 44600 Valley Central Way, Lancaster

Planet Fitness Palmdale, 40014 10th St. W, Palmdale

Powerhouse Gym, 22715 S. Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance

Prime Time Basketball Assn., 16101 Old Valley Blvd., La Puente

Savage Elite Gymnastics, 42636 8th St. W, Lancaster

Triad Fitness Gym, 360 N. Citrus Ave., Azusa

Zoo Culture, 6455 De Soto Ave., Woodland Hills

Malls with three or more citations

Citadel Outlets, 100 Citadel Drive, Commerce

Restaurants with three or more citations

Bread & Barley, 130 N. Citrus Ave., Covina

Cronies Sports Grill, 5687 Kanan Road, Agoura Hills

Tin Horn Flats Bar & Grill, 2623 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank

School with three or more citations

Calvary Chapel Christian School, 12808 Woodruff Ave., Downey

Wedding venues with three or more citations

Gardens of Paradise, 32222 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Agua Dulce

Sweetwater Springs Ranch, 11727 Mint Canyon Road, Agua Dulce

Places of worship with three or more citations

Calvary Chapel of Downey, 12808 Woodruff Ave., Downey

Faith Community Church, 39100 W. 10th St., Palmdale

Freedom Christian Church, 13808 Imperial Highway, Santa Fe Springs

Grace Community Church, 13248 Roscoe Blvd., Sun Valley

Lancaster Baptist Church, 4020 E. Lancaster Blvd., Lancaster

Shepherd Church, 19700 Rinaldi St., Porter Ranch

Shepherd Church Agua Dulce, 34709 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Agua Dulce

Shepherd Church Woodland Hills, 5901 De Soto Ave., Woodland Hills