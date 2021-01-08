Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

State setting up temporary morgues in L.A. County as COVID-19 deaths mount

A dozen refrigerated storage containers are lined up in the parking lot at the Los Angeles County coroner's complex.
A dozen refrigerated storage containers are lined up in the parking lot at the Los Angeles County coroner’s complex in Los Angeles.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money
Rong-Gong Lin II
Share

So many people are dying from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County that state officials now plan to set up temporary morgues to help handle the substantial, and sobering, number of bodies.

The move was announced by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services on Thursday — the same day L.A. County reported 205 new deaths from COVID-19 and the third consecutive day more than 200 Angelenos have perished in the pandemic.

L.A. County has averaged 171 COVID-19 deaths a day over the past week, and officials have warned that toll will only continue to rise unless the region can contain the raging coronavirus.

“We have lost far too many lives to COVID-19 in L.A. County, and unfortunately, we will continue to lose more until we’re able to get everyone to work together to break the chain of transmission,” county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said this week.

Advertisement

California

As bodies pile up at hospital morgues, National Guard and refrigerated trucks arrive to help

MISSION HILLS, CA - DECEMBER 31: Nurses place a "covid patient" label and covid stickers on the white bag containing a deceased patient. Three people passed way this morning on this one hallway in the covid ICU of complication of covid at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 in Mission Hills, CA. According to the 11 Providence Hospitals they have 1560 patients with Covid, 65 awaiting results this morning. Providence has 11 hospitals in Los Angeles, Orange County and the high desert area of San Bernadino. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

As bodies pile up at hospital morgues, National Guard and refrigerated trucks arrive to help

The intensity of the pandemic continues to worsen, with the rising COVID-19 death toll overwhelming hospital morgues and funeral homes in California.

More Coverage

Tracking the coronavirus in California
Noticias en español

State officials said one temporary morgue would be located in a parking lot next to the L.A. County coroner’s office and include at least a dozen 53-foot trailers supplied by the county and Cal OES, as well as other refrigerated storage containers.

Cal OES has also facilitated distribution of 88 additional refrigerated trailers — 10 of which are designed to serve as temporary morgues and have been sent to locations in L.A., Imperial, Sonoma, San Bernardino and Monterey counties, according to a statement from the office.

These resources will help “ensure we don’t get large backups, or, if we do have backups, they’re dealt with [with] respect and dignity [and] that we have the appropriate equipment in place or materials that are required for coroners and medical examiners to effectively deal with the decedents,” Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci said in a statement.

Advertisement

The state’s actions are the latest in an effort to relieve pressure on hospital morgues and private mortuaries that are running out of storage space for the bodies of COVID-19 victims.

Officials said last week that the California National Guard had been called in to help county workers as corpses from hospital morgues are moved into storage at the L.A. County Department of the Medical Examiner-Coroner.

California

‘Triage officers’ would decide who gets care and who doesn’t if COVID-19 crushes L.A. hospitals

TORRENCE, CA - DECEMBER 29: Hospital doctors and nurses work treating Covid-19 patients in a makeshift ICU wing on the West Oeste at Harbor UCLA Medical Center on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 in Torrence, CA. The hospital has no open beds for incoming patients and have worked tirelessly to create additional beds for the influx of Covid-19 patients. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘Triage officers’ would decide who gets care and who doesn’t if COVID-19 crushes L.A. hospitals

Short on resources, L.A. County’s public hospitals may soon ration care. ‘Triage officers’ will decide who gets treated and who is too sick to be saved.

More Coverage

1 in 5 coronavirus tests are positive in L.A. County, pointing to tough weeks ahead
Tracking the coronavirus in California

More than 28,000 Californians have died from COVID-19 throughout the pandemic — and the toll is climbing rapidly.

Advertisement

The state has averaged 368 daily deaths over the last week, an increase of 45% from two weeks ago, according to data compiled by The Times.

Since Christmas, nearly 4,600 people statewide have died of COVID-19.

L.A. County has been hit particularly hard. The county’s 11,500-plus coronavirus-related fatalities make up 40% of California’s total, even though the county accounts for only one-fourth of the state’s population.

The next-highest death toll is Riverside County’s 2,189. Over the last week, an average of 204 people have died every day from COVID-19 in that county.

Advertisement

California

Coronavirus has slammed the Inland Empire with exceptional fury. Here is why

RIVERSIDE, CA - JANUARY 5, 2021: Riverside County residents wait in line for walk-up COVID-19 test at a neighborhood park on January 5, 2021 in Riverside, California. Riverside County is now the worst county for new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

Coronavirus has slammed the Inland Empire with exceptional fury. Here is why

Amid a massive coronavirus surge across Southern California, Riverside County is experiencing some of the most dire conditions.

Health officials have long pointed out that the pandemic’s progression is predictable, and inevitable. People become infected with the virus, and within roughly two weeks, a certain number fall ill enough to require hospitalization. Shortly after that, some patients’ conditions will worsen to the point that they need intensive care, and a share of those will die.

The lagging nature of the disease’s progression means it takes weeks to fully assess the consequences of the actions of residents and businesses. It also takes weeks for renewed personal vigilance or newly imposed restrictions to begin showing results.

Health officials have said the current surge walloping California began around Nov. 1 but kicked into overdrive in early December — fueled by travel and gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Advertisement

There’s real concern that a similar pattern is about to strike the state in the aftermath of the winter holiday season.

L.A. County recorded its fourth-highest daily number of new coronavirus cases Thursday, with 18,764, according to a Times tally of local health jurisdictions. That’s well above the daily average over the last week of about 14,000.

California posted just under 40,000 new coronavirus cases Thursday, continuing a trend over the last week that shows the statewide daily total flattening around that level. That’s slightly less than the peak in mid-December, when California was reporting as many as 45,000 new cases a day.

Advertisement

However, officials have cautioned that the case rate still remains far too high to provide any real sort of relief.

“I don’t believe that this is a new plateau that will automatically come down,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday. “In fact, it’s my belief that this is just a pause before a new peak brought on by the evidence we see of too much movement that happened around Christmas and New Year’s. So hold on, because things may get worse.”

About one in five coronavirus tests performed daily in L.A. County are coming back positive, an astounding rate that underscores just how many people are infected — and infectious.

“We have the power to get this virus under control if we choose to do that, and it’s really up to us,” Dr. Christina Ghaly, the county’s director of health services, said this week.

Advertisement

California

Californians shouldn’t travel more than 120 miles from home, state says

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: New Year's Eve travelers inside Terminal 4 at LAX on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

Californians shouldn’t travel more than 120 miles from home, state says

Under updated guidance from the California Department of Public Health, travelers from other states or countries are also “strongly discouraged” from coming to California.

More Coverage

As bodies pile up at hospital morgues, National Guard and refrigerated trucks arrive to help

Unless transmission is controlled, hospitals throughout L.A. County and the state will continue to be overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

In L.A. County, hospitalizations have stabilized at a high number, hovering between 8,000 and 8,100 from Monday through Wednesday. While the county has recently avoided some of the steep growth seen earlier in the surge, officials have warned this level of hospitalizations is unsustainable, having already plunged the healthcare system into crisis, created a shortage of available ambulances and forced patients to wait hours for beds to open.

But the worst, as Garcetti foreshadowed, is probably yet to come. Most of the people in L.A. County’s hospitals for COVID-19 were infected before Christmas. It won’t be until next week, experts say, that it becomes clear how much worse the post-holiday surge could be.

Advertisement

Statewide, hospitalizations are still heading upward. As of Wednesday, the most recent day for which complete data is available, there were 21,936 coronavirus-positive patients hospitalized in California, with 4,712 in intensive care.

The number of people hospitalized now is about 16% higher than it was two weeks ago.

California

COVID-19 continues to pummel crowded Bay Area ERs and things could only get worse

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 07, 2021 - Paramedics brings a patient into the Adventist Health-White Memorial Hospital Emergency in the Boyle Heights of Los Angeles on January 7, 2021. A members of the medical staff, left, receives the patient. Deaths from COVID-19 have been spiking both in L.A. County and the rest of California. Earlier this week, L.A. County exceeded 11,000 COVID-19 deaths. Officials warned of dark weeks ahead amid a post-Christmas surge that is expected to put pressure on already overwhelmed hospitals. There have been, on average, 183 deaths reported each day over the last week, and nearly 1,600 deaths have been recorded since Dec. 30. Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 Los Angeles, CA. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

COVID-19 continues to pummel crowded Bay Area ERs and things could only get worse

Bay Area health officials warn that COVID-19 hospitalizations are threatening to worsen in the coming weeks.

Another surge, officials have said, could potentially force hospitals to ration care should resources and staff be stretched too thin.

Advertisement

At this point, officials and experts say the best way Californians can keep themselves safe from the coronavirus is to stay home as much as possible. If you do venture out, it’s important to wear a face covering and maintain physical distance from those outside your household, authorities emphasize.

Ferrer said that “we can’t stress enough that we have to, at this point, find our way to actually change the trajectory we’re on.”

“There really is no path forward to helping our hospitals unless we get the case numbers down. There just isn’t,” she said. “High case numbers automatically translate into high numbers of people that need hospital care.”

Times staff writers Iris Lee and Lila Seidman contributed to this report.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement