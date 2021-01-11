COVID-19 vaccines to be administered at Disneyland, Orange County’s first ‘super’ distribution site

Health officials will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines this week at Disneyland, the Orange County Board of Supervisors said Monday, making the resort the first “super” vaccination site in the county.

In a statement Monday night, county supervisors said Disneyland will be one of five large “point-of-dispensing” sites that collectively would be able to vaccinate thousands of residents each day. Arrangements for the other sites are being finalized, the statement said.

Supervisor Doug Chaffee, whose district includes Disneyland, called such large-scale vaccination sites “absolutely critical in stopping this deadly virus.”

Health officials are expected to begin vaccinating people at Disneyland this week, the county said. Those earliest eligible for the vaccine are people in the state’s highest tier of priority, which includes workers in healthcare and long-term care facilities.

Most people who are eligible for the vaccine will be contacted through their employer to set up an appointment, the county said. Walk-ups will not be accommodated at the Disneyland site, and recipients of the vaccine must show identification and proof of eligibility before being inoculated.

The vaccine’s efficient distribution depends “on everyone understanding where they fall in the phased, tiered plan,” the county’s statement said.

Residents were urged to visit the OC Health Care Agency’s website, www.covidvaccinefacts.com, to determine when they’d become eligible for the vaccine. Those who try to obtain one “ahead of schedule will overload the system,” the county said, “making it even more challenging to meet this urgent need.”