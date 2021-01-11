When can I get my COVID-19 vaccine? California trying to ramp up distribution

After a slow and at times rocky start, California is trying to ramp up vaccine distribution.

For now, the vaccine is still supposed to go to medical personnel and first responders. But officials expect to provide details soon about the next wave of who would get it.

A million new tests?

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom vowed to vaccinate an additional 1 million people against COVID-19 over the next nine days, though details of how he would do it were unclear.

Though California has received more than 2.1 million doses of vaccines, as of Friday, about a third had been administered to frontline healthcare workers and residents at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities who are eligible in the first round of inoculations.

Easing vaccine rules

The state has eased restrictions on who qualifies for vaccinations to help speed the rate at which local health departments and providers administer the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, a process that was created to ensure the well-off and well-connected can’t jump to the front of the line.

The new guidelines allow for vaccines to be offered to those in other lower-tier groups, such as teachers, child-care workers, people who work in emergency services, food and agriculture and people over the age of 75, if there is a risk of the vaccine expiring.



Dodger Stadium change

Los Angeles plans to turn its massive coronavirus testing site at Dodger Stadium into a vaccination distribution center this week, with officials hoping to vaccinate up to 12,000 people a day when the site is fully operational.

City and county officials also plan to end testing at the Veterans Affairs Lot 15 site near Jackie Robinson Stadium to shift personnel, equipment and other resources to vaccine distribution.

Who is next?

The state might offer more details this week. But officials have said that after healthcare workers, these are some of the criteria for the next round of vaccines:

Have higher risk for severe disease or death (due to age or other factors)

Are unable to work at home

Live or work in geographic areas that have been severely affected

Are most likely to spread disease to other workers or to the public

Some of those who would be at the top of the line include, in order outlined by the state:

