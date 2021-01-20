Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Brush fire near Agua Hedionda Lagoon forces more evacuations in Carlsbad

A helicopter drops water onto burning trees
A helicopter drops water onto burning trees in a Carlsbad neighborhood north of Agua Hedionda Lagoon on Wednesday afternoon.
(Phil Diehl / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Teri Figueroa
CARLSBAD — 

A fire near the north shore of Agua Hedionda Lagoon in San Diego County forced nearby residents to evacuate their homes Wednesday afternoon.

Reverse 911 calls were going out and police were going door to door to notify residents to clear the area. The site of the fire is residential neighborhood near a marina. Several streets in the area were being evacuated.

Areas being evacuated included Park Drive and Marina, near Capri Park. Notifications also included Horizon Drive between Sunnyhill and Hillside drives. Evacuations were also called for on Sea Bluff Circle and Coastline Avenue, and Cove Drive and Adams Street.

Later added to the evacuations were all of Bristol Cove and Capri, and all homes from Adams Street and Park Drive to Highland Drive.

Evacuees were asked to go to the Shoppes of Carlsbad west parking lot, near California 78.

Helicopters and planes were being used to fight the fire, and ground crews included those from neighboring Oceanside and Vista.

Authorities are calling the fire the Park fire and are referring to it on Twitter as #parkfire.

Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Teri Figueroa

Teri Figueroa covers courts, crime and breaking news for The San Diego Union-Tribune. A native Californian, she joined the North County Times in 2002, and the U-T in 2012. Figueroa reported on the 2003 and 2007 wildfires, and covered the criminal cases against Richard Tuite and John Gardner III, as well as war crimes cases. A San Diego State University graduate, Figueroa has won multiple journalism awards for her work.

