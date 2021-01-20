Brush fire near Agua Hedionda Lagoon forces more evacuations in Carlsbad

A fire near the north shore of Agua Hedionda Lagoon in San Diego County forced nearby residents to evacuate their homes Wednesday afternoon.

Reverse 911 calls were going out and police were going door to door to notify residents to clear the area. The site of the fire is residential neighborhood near a marina. Several streets in the area were being evacuated.

Areas being evacuated included Park Drive and Marina, near Capri Park. Notifications also included Horizon Drive between Sunnyhill and Hillside drives. Evacuations were also called for on Sea Bluff Circle and Coastline Avenue, and Cove Drive and Adams Street.

Later added to the evacuations were all of Bristol Cove and Capri, and all homes from Adams Street and Park Drive to Highland Drive.

Evacuees were asked to go to the Shoppes of Carlsbad west parking lot, near California 78.

Helicopters and planes were being used to fight the fire, and ground crews included those from neighboring Oceanside and Vista.

Authorities are calling the fire the Park fire and are referring to it on Twitter as #parkfire.

Officers in the area are notifying residents in the evacuation area. Please follow officer instructions and help us by staying clear of the area. — Carlsbad Police (@CarlsbadPolice) January 20, 2021

Carlsbad Fire is responding to a fire around Park and Marina near Auga Hedionda Lagoon. Some homes being evacuated as a precaution. All available resources responding #parkfire — City of Carlsbad (@carlsbadcagov) January 20, 2021

Figueroa writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.