Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes in South Los Angeles

If the ground-shaking events of Wednesday morning were not enough, Los Angeles got a different kind of jolt as many tuned in to the historic inauguration in Washington.

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit at 8:31 a.m. in Willowbrook. It was felt across the region but was too small to cause any damage. It occurred just before Kamala Harris, the former California senator, was sworn in as the first woman vice president.

The earthquake’s epicenter, according the the U.S. Geological Survey, was just west of Magic Johnson Park, less than a mile from Compton and a mile from West Athens. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 11.7 miles.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three year data sample.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.