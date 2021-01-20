Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Magnitude 3.5 earthquake strikes in South Los Angeles

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning at 8:31 a.m. in the Willowbrook neighborhood of Los Angeles.
(U.S. Geological Survey)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
If the ground-shaking events of Wednesday morning were not enough, Los Angeles got a different kind of jolt as many tuned in to the historic inauguration in Washington.

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit at 8:31 a.m. in Willowbrook. It was felt across the region but was too small to cause any damage. It occurred just before Kamala Harris, the former California senator, was sworn in as the first woman vice president.

The earthquake’s epicenter, according the the U.S. Geological Survey, was just west of Magic Johnson Park, less than a mile from Compton and a mile from West Athens. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 11.7 miles.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three year data sample.

Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even if you didn’t feel this small earthquake, you never know when the Big One is going to strike. Ready yourself by following our five-step earthquake preparedness guide and building your own emergency kit.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering Orange County for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the newspaper in 2013 as a reporter for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication. Fry most recently covered breaking news for The Times and was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. She grew up in Orange County and got her start as an intern at the Orange County Register.

