Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

San Francisco to resume outdoor dining, but travel quarantine remains in effect

A man wears a mask while cleaning a dining table at the Hook in San Francisco in June.
A man wearing a mask cleans an outdoor dining table at the Hook at Pier 39 in San Francisco in June. San Francisco announced Monday that outdoor dining can resume Thursday, but a quarantine requirement will remain for travel to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
(Jeff Chiu / Associated Press)
By Maura DolanStaff Writer 
Share
SAN FRANCISCO — 

San Francisco will permit restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining and hair stylists and barbers to resume limited service on Thursday, but a curfew and travel quarantine requirements will remain in place, city officials said Monday.

During an online news conference, Mayor London Breed cautioned residents to continue wearing masks, distancing and frequently washing their hands as the city reopens.

“Just keep in mind that this is not an open door for us to all of a sudden let our hair down and do whatever we want,” Breed said.

The city expects to be placed in the most restrictive purple tier on Tuesday but can reopen as a result of the state’s decision to lift an emergency stay-home order intended to try to ensure room in intensive care units during the holiday surge.

Advertisement

The city will continue to keep in place a curfew prohibiting nonessential businesses and gatherings from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and an order requiring travelers to San Francisco from outside the Bay Area to quarantine for 10 days.

The reopening will permit all personal services, including massage and tattoo parlors, to resume with mask requirements, allow zoos and museums to reopen outdoors and hotels to open to tourists. City officials said they were equipped to be vaccinating many more people but continue to have an inadequate supply of the vaccine.

San Francisco experienced a scare last week when officials reported the city could run out of vaccine by Thursday, in part because of state warnings about a suspect batch of Moderna doses. After those doses were deemed safe, the city was able to continue vaccinations with no lapse.

California

California is running critically low on COVID-19 vaccines as people vie for shots

NORTHRIDGE, CA - JANUARY 14, 2021 - A man waits for a vaccine against COVID-19 as medical staff and workers tend to a large scale COVID-19 vaccine site at California State University Northridge in Northridge on January 19, 2021. Los Angeles County opened four other large-scale vaccine sites Tuesday -- at Six Flags Magic Mountain, the Pomona Fairplex, the L.A. County Office of Education in Downey and The Forum in Inglewood. The sites will eventually have the capability to vaccinate 4,000 people each on a daily basis -- depending on vaccine availability. Los Angeles County began scheduling COVID-19vaccination appointments for residents aged 65 and older today, advancing an effort that wasn't expected to start until February, but limited vaccine supplies and uncertainty about future allocations has left the inoculation effort shrouded in doubt. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said there are adequate vaccine supplies to get through this week's appointments -- about 50,000 of them at the public sites -- but the county has no idea how many more doses it'll be getting next week. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

California

California is running critically low on COVID-19 vaccines as people vie for shots

County officials say they have most of the resources — large vaccine centers and personnel to run them — but lack the doses they need.
Advertisement

Dr. Grant Colfax, the city’s public health director, said his department is set to receive 10,575 doses this week and they are “ready to go out the door right now.”

“We need more vaccine,” he said.

He said the entire city so far has received 127,000 doses and administered 59,000 doses. The remaining 59,000 doses already have been scheduled to be given to people needing first and second doses, he said.

Asked why the city was reopening in the presence of new, more infectious variants of the virus, Colfax said “there is no reason to panic” about the variants as long as people continue to mask and follow other precautions. Other Bay Area counties this week are expected to reopen similarly to San Francisco, he said.

Advertisement

San Francisco’s ICU capacity remains stable at 26%, and the infection rate in the city has fallen to below one, Breed said.

San Francisco began preparing for a vaccine rollout in August, ordering the refrigerators needed to keep doses at their required temperature, she said, but vaccinations continue to be limited by supply. Healthcare workers and people 65 and older in San Francisco are now entitled to receive the vaccine.

As soon as more doses come in, “they will be out on the street in someone’s arm so we can get things rolling again,” she said.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Maura Dolan

Maura Dolan is the California-based legal affairs writer for the Los Angeles Times. She covers the California Supreme Court and the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. A California native, she graduated from UC Berkeley and has worked in Washington and Los Angeles for The Times. She is now based in San Francisco.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement
Advertisement