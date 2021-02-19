Motorist is fatally shot by Costa Mesa police

A motorist died Friday after being shot by Costa Mesa police when he allegedly backed his vehicle into one of his passengers.

The incident occurred about 10:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Coast Drive, said Costa Mesa Police Lt. Bryan Wadkins. As officers patrolled the area, they made contact with three people in a parked vehicle. They removed two passengers and detained them.

As the officers attempted to contact the driver, he allegedly reversed the vehicle and struck one of the passengers.

Wadkins said the shooting occurred after the driver did not comply with commands issued by the officers.

No officers were injured. First responders treated the injured passenger and the driver before taking both to a hospital.

The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital, Wadkins said.

Lt. Ed Everett, a spokesman for the Costa Mesa Police Department, said the injured passenger is in stable condition.

The Orange County district attorney’s office is investigating the incident.

This is the second officer-involved shooting for the Costa Mesa Police Department in three weeks. Another shooting occurred Jan. 31 after a man wielding a knife allegedly refused to drop his weapon and charged officers, according to officials.

