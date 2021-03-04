Person shot during robbery at famed Beverly Hills restaurant Il Pastaio

One person has been shot after a robbery attempt at a famed Beverly Hills Italian restaurant on Thursday, authorities said.

A victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being wounded at Il Pastaio near Canon Drive and Brighton Way, according to Beverly Hills Police Capt. Max Subin.

“There was a shooting at the restaurant. During the course of a robbery one [person] was struck with gunfire,” Subin said.

Several suspects fled the scene. It was not immediately clear if the person who was shot was the target of the robbery attempt.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.