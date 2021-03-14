Cold system to move through Southern California on Monday, bringing rain and snow

A brief cold system is expected to move through Southern California on Monday, bringing rain, snow and gusty winds.

Showers are expected throughout the region before dry weather returns for the rest of the week, with a warming trend beginning Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow will fall as low as 3,000 feet, likely making for hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 5 and other mountain roads starting Monday morning.

Wind gusts of 45 mph were expected late Sunday and Monday in the high desert, with gusts of 40 mph in the mountains.

A cold weather alert is also in effect through Monday for mountain areas and the Antelope Valley, where temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s at night.