11 arrested, 21 cars impounded at San Fernando Valley ‘street takeover’

A massive “street takeover” in the Granada Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley led to 11 arrests and several injuries, including two officers who were hurt while trying to break up the crowd, authorities said.

Video of the Saturday night incident shows cars screeching and spewing exhaust as they drive in tight circles, or “doughnuts,” at San Fernando Mission and Balboa boulevards.

Dozens gathered to watch and cheer on the event, which blocked traffic at the intersection. Some drivers were stuck behind the wheel as traffic piled up.

California Highway Patrol officers arrived around 10:40 p.m., CHP Officer Weston Haver said. At least half a dozen CHP cruisers blocked off the intersection.

As officers worked to break up the crowd, scuffles broke out, including one in which at least four officers struggled to detain a suspect, video shows. During one rough interaction, two officers and a suspect were injured, Haver said.

In addition to the the arrests, 21 vehicles were impounded and 25 citations were issued, authorities said.

So-called street takeovers or sideshows involve street racers or members of car clubs taking over a stretch of road or an intersection to perform burnouts, doughnuts and other dangerous driving stunts.

Officers across multiple agencies say the events are a serious problem throughout Southern California, with the COVID-19 pandemic emptying streets and leaving people with more time on their hands.

In October, a pickup flipped during a raucous takeover event in Costa Mesa, killing a 23-year-old passenger.

Prior to that fatal crash, an 18-year-old woman was struck by a reversing car and flipped into the air during a similar event in Anaheim.

Meetups typically occur every weekend, Haver said, describing it as “lawlessness.”

“People want to do everything for [Instagram] and TikTok,” Haver said. “We have to address it.”