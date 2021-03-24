Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Times coverage of anti-Asian racism during the pandemic

People in masks hold signs reading "Stop hate crimes" and "No place for hate"
People hold signs decrying anti-Asian violence and hate at a news conference in Los Angeles on March 22.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Since before pandemic lockdowns and closures hit California, racism and violence have been targeted at people of Asian descent here, around the U.S. and beyond. The Times has covered these issues with reporting on incidents, survey results, reactions and people’s efforts to resist hate and violence, as well as opinion coverage. And, more recently, there’s the coverage of the Atlanta-area shootings that killed eight people, six of whom were women of Asian heritage, and their aftermath.

