Times coverage of anti-Asian racism during the pandemic
Since before pandemic lockdowns and closures hit California, racism and violence have been targeted at people of Asian descent here, around the U.S. and beyond. The Times has covered these issues with reporting on incidents, survey results, reactions and people’s efforts to resist hate and violence, as well as opinion coverage. And, more recently, there’s the coverage of the Atlanta-area shootings that killed eight people, six of whom were women of Asian heritage, and their aftermath.
-
1
Viruses often spark panic. But the coronavirus has spread something else besides misinformation and false rumors: xenophobia and anti-China sentiment.
-
2
The coronavirus pandemic is disrupting routines for many Asian American seniors, threatening to cut off beloved social activities.
-
3
Column: ‘It’s just too much’: Asian Americans confront xenophobia, economic devastation and the coronavirus
It’s been a long week for all of us, so forgive me if I don’t have the energy to participate in a debate about whether President Trump calling the virus “Chinese” is racist.
-
4
As early in April 2020, Asian Americans understood that an epidemic of Asian hate crimes were on the rise. Staff videographer Albert Brave Tiger Lee speaks to John Lee Year of the Ox, Erika Lee, Tzi Ma and Russell Jeung about #WashtheHate.
-
5
Enough is enough, says a growing number of creatives from the fashion industry, including designer Kimora Lee Simmons, stylist Jeanne Yang and designer Prabal Gurung.
-
6
‘We do not want you here’: Video of woman’s racist tirade against another woman exercising at Torrance park goes viral.
-
7
A woman who gained notoriety making racist, anti-Asian comments on Wednesday used bigoted slurs to an Asian man on Thursday.
-
8
‘You started the corona!’ As anti-Asian hate incidents explode, climbing past 800, activists push for aid
As more Californians report anti-Asian hate incidents, activists push Gov. Gavin Newsom for aid.
-
9
The Times once ran alarmist stories about “heathen Chinee” and supported the incarceration Japanese Americans during World War II. We’ve since made headway, but we still need to improve coverage of Asian Americans.
-
10
Six Buddhist temples in and near Orange County’s Little Saigon community are defaced in the last month.
-
11
Some Asian Americans and immigrants wore masks readily. In a brutal election year, it made them heroes, targets, prophets
COVID-19: Many Asian Americans and immigrants in the San Gabriel Valley wore masks way ahead of others out of courtesy
-
12
Surveillance shows a man in a hoodie violently pushing an elderly man from behind.
-
13
Daniel Dae Kim on the rise in anti-Asian hate: ‘This has been going on for too long’
‘It’s about not being silent, whether you’re a witness or a victim,’ actor Daniel Dae Kim told CNN’s Chris Cuomo of violence toward Asians and Asian Americans.
-
14
Man who left a dead cat in front of Asian-owned business is investigated for a possible hate crime
Sacramento police are investigating the incident at a butcher shop owned by a family of Chinese descent as a possible bias or hate-related crime.
-
15
Sacramento Zoom class shows school employee making slant-eyed gesture, disparaging Asians
Elected officials across the city have lambasted the incident as racist stereotyping.
-
16
There were 15 anti-Asian hate crimes reported in the city in 2020, compared to seven in 2019
-
17
Violence and hate incidents directed at Asian Americans have surged across California since the pandemic, with some blaming Asians because of the coronavirus’ origins in Wuhan, China.
-
18
Immigration helped make Asians the fastest-growing minority group in America. But the volatility of the issue has fueled a rise in xenophobia and hate.
-
19
Asian Americans have been verbally and physically attacked, shunned during pandemic, study shows
About 68% of the anti-Asian attacks documented during the pandemic were verbal harassment, 21% were shunning and 11% were physical assaults.
More Coverage
-
20
The 21-year-old man suspected in the Tuesday spa shootings was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later.
-
21
Violence has Asian Americans questioning how far they have really come in their American journey
Many Asian Americans are bristling with pain and fury, seeing the Atlanta killings as a culmination of a steady drumbeat of racist attacks.
-
22
The author of “Gold Diggers,” a novel set in Atlanta’s South Asian community, mourns the security she once felt among strip malls that are now crime scenes.
-
23
Novelist Steph Cha writes that the face of anti-Asian violence has always been white. It’s the face of a system that devalues and scapegoats Asians.
-
24
Column: A racist mob burned Santa Ana’s Chinatown to the ground. It still serves as a lesson
Too few of us see the recent anti-Asian madness for what it is: a plague that can only end when non-Asian Americans see the blind spot within us.
-
25
In L.A., groups like J-TOWN Action と Solidarity, Chinatown Community for Equitable Development (CCED) and KTown for Black Lives are organizing on Instagram.
-
26
Tracy Quan, a novelist and an advocate for sex workers, urges more focus on American “puritanism” as an underlying cause of the Atlanta-area spa killings.
-
27
In the wake of this week’s shootings at three Atlanta-area spas, advocates hope the national focus on hate crimes and incidents toward Asian Americans will empower more people to report their experiences.
More Coverage
-
28
A gathering in San Francisco called for an end to hate against Asians in wake of shootings in Atlanta.
-
29
Column: A deranged white man aiming his bullets at Asians: The urgent lesson of 1989 Stockton massacre
The gunman, armed with a semiautomatic rifle, killed five children and wounded 29 others at an elementary school Jan. 17, 1989.
-
30
If you see someone harassing or being violent toward another person, what are your options to act and intervene safely? Plus more tips on how to be a good ally.
-
31
California turned anti-Chinese and anti-Japanese sentiment into a national movement.
-
32
Representation isn’t just about visibility. Shootings remind us it’s about life and death
What role can art play in opening eyes to the humanity of people different from ourselves? After the Atlanta-area shootings, the answer is urgent.
-
33
Column: Asian and Black Americans experience racism differently. But we need to unite against hate
Can Black Americans and Asian Americans make common cause in battling white supremacy?
-
34
The shootings in Atlanta have prompted questions about who benefits from white supremacy. That it’s no one of color has made solidarity a lot easier.