Daniel Dae Kim, Naomi Osaka and more unite for MTV’s AAPI Heritage Month special

A star-studded coalition of actors, musicians, athletes and activists will come together this week to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on national television.

In addition to spotlighting the history and contributions of Asian Americans, MTV’s “See Us Unite for Change” special will also address the recent increase in anti-Asian violence in the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic through speeches and performances by prominent figures of Asian descent.

“Over the past year, we’ve witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of discrimination, violence and hate towards the AAPI community,” said Sheila Lirio Marcelo, executive producer of the Asian American Foundation’s See Us Unite campaign.

“But anti-Asian hate has had a long history in this country, and to truly shift perceptions on a larger scale, we must come together to take a stand against discrimination, slander and violence in all of its forms, utilizing every platform and tool that we have access to. Ultimately, our culture is our greatest asset in our effort to change hearts and minds.”

From celebrity guests to viewing options, here’s everything you need to know about the TV event.

What time is the show, and how can I watch it?

“See Us Unite for Change” will run Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on MTV, as well as on its sister channels Comedy Central, the Paramount Network, the Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV, VH1, CMT, TV Land and Logo.

BET and Nickelodeon will also run the show, and it will be streamed online via Facebook Watch.

Who’s hosting?

Actor and comedian Ken Jeong will host MTV’s “See Us Unite for Change” special. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Friday’s festivities will be emceed by “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Masked Singer” star Ken Jeong.

The veteran actor and comedian has previously hosted the Billboard Music Awards, as well as the music competition program “I Can See Your Voice,” which he also executive produces.

Who’s speaking?

“Minari” stars Alan Kim, left, and Steven Yeun will appear in MTV’s “See Us Unite for Change” special. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Headlining the special are a number of Hollywood luminaries, including Daniel Dae Kim, Henry Golding, James Hong, Olivia Munn and Steven Yeun, as well as Yeun’s on-screen son, Alan Kim, the 9-year-old breakout star of the Oscar-winning drama “Minari.”

A number of sports figures, including Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, basketball phenom Jeremy Lin and Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan, will also be in attendance, as well as journalists Lisa Ling and Fareed Zakaria.

Rounding out the participants are activists and educators Amanda Ngoc Nguyen, Ai-Jen Poo, Karthick Ramakrishnan and John C. Yang.

Who’s performing?

Saweetie will perform as part of MTV’s “See Us Unite for Change” broadcast. (Isiah Jones)

Throughout the evening, various musical acts, including Black Eyed Peas, Saweetie and Jhené Aiko, will take the stage.

Also set to perform are Chloe Flower, Seventeen, Mike Shinoda featuring iann dior and Upsahl, and Sting featuring Far East Movement.

How can I get involved?

“See Us Unite” was developed in partnership with several organizations involved in the growing movement to #StopAsianHate in the United States and abroad.

In addition to the Asian American Foundation, the telecast is also affiliated with the Ford Foundation, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, the MacArthur Foundation, Stop AAPI Hate, the Henry Luce Foundation, the Asian Pacific Fund and the Wallace H. Coulter Foundation, the Asian American Education Project, Asian Americans/Pacific Islanders in Philanthropy and the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans.

“We are honored to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Asian American and Pacific Islander community to celebrate their incredible contributions and stand up against the rise of bigotry and xenophobia,” said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment Group.

You can find more information about and donate to the campaign at the “See Us Unite” website.