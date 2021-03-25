Sheriff’s detectives investigating stabbing death in San Dimas

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal stabbing of a woman in San Dimas on Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

About 1:30 p.m., deputies fielded a report that a woman had been stabbed in the 1400 block of Renwick Street in San Dimas, which is patrolled by the Sheriff’s Department.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies have detained a suspect in connection with her killing, the department said in a statement, but did not explain the circumstances that led to the arrest.

Neither the woman nor the suspect were identified. Few details of the attack were immediately available.

The Sheriff’s Department said homicide detectives had been dispatched to the scene, which is in a residential neighborhood near Lone Hill Park.