Multiple victims, some dead, reported in Orange shooting

Multiple people were killed Wednesday evening in Orange in a shooting, police said.

Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, said officers received a call about 5:30 p.m. of shots fired and responded to a business at 202 W. Lincoln Avenue in Orange. Several businesses are at that address.

The officers were fired on as they arrived, and they returned fire, Amat said.

Details of the incident were scarce Wednesday evening, but Amat said that multiple people suffered gunshot wounds and that some of them were dead.

The shooter was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, Amat said. There is no current threat to the public, she added.

The incident comes weeks after eight people were killed in a mass shooting at an Atlanta spa. Six of the victims were Asian. That and other mass shootings have sparked new calls for gun control measures.

Rep. Katie Porter said in Twitter: “I’m deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I’m continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more.”

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.