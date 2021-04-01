Police seek answers after gunman kills 4, including child, in Orange mass shooting

Investigators on Thursday were working to determine the motive for a mass shooting inside an Orange business complex on Wednesday afternoon that left four people, including a small child, dead and a woman injured.

Orange police arrived at the scene and exchanged fire with the gunman, who was critically wounded. His name and the names of the victims have not been released.

The complex is home to about a dozen businesses, including an insurance office, a marriage therapist, a speech and language pathologist, a phone repair shop and several property management companies.

Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, declined to identify the specific business where the gunman first opened fire but said the incident began inside one of the complex’s suites before moving to a courtyard area. Investigators will spend the coming days trying to determine the exact sequence of events.

“It’s a situation that was moving in different areas,” she said.

Officers received a call about 5:30 p.m. of shots fired at a business in the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue. The officers encountered gunfire when they arrived and opened fire, Amat said.

Two police officers discharged their weapons at the scene, said Kimberly Edds, a spokeswoman for the Orange County District’s Attorney’s Office, which investigates officer-involved shootings. Both were wearing body cameras.

The DA’s office could bring charges against the suspect as soon as Thursday, Edds said, but the investigation could take “several months, up to about a year.” No officers were injured at the scene, she added.

The incident — the third mass shooting in the United States in two weeks — stunned the quiet north Orange neighborhood.

Uvaldo Madrigal was in his office at Lincoln Body & Paint, his auto shop next to the shooting site, when he heard popping sounds.

“They sounded very low, so I didn’t think they were gunshots,” he said.

Then Madrigal heard about 10 shots, followed by silence. He looked outside and saw about five police cars in the middle of Lincoln Avenue and officers with their guns drawn.

He rushed to the back of his shop and told an employee to get inside. Several minutes later, the police told him and his employee that they needed to leave the area; as they did, Madrigal saw two people on stretchers being loaded into an ambulance.

“I don’t know what condition they were in,” he said. “Nothing like this has ever happened around here.”

Judging by the muffled sound of the shots, Madrigal thought the rounds were being fired indoors.

“Normally when you hear gunshots out in the open they’re louder,” he said. “The gunshots just sounded lower, they sounded different.”

The Orange violence comes a week after a gunman opened fire at a Boulder, Colo., supermarket and two weeks after a massacre at three Atlanta-area spas.

“Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom of the Orange shooting Wednesday night.

Amat said the city had not seen this kind of violence since 1997, when a mass shooting occurred at a Caltrans maintenance yard in the city. Five people were killed and at least two others wounded, including a police officer, when a former state employee wielding an assault rifle opened fire there.

That gunman had been recently dismissed from the job and went to his former workplace with an AK-47 assault weapon. He was killed in a shootout with police at a nearby street corner.

Neighbors said they were stunned by what happened.

Nathan Zachary, 18, and his father had been cooking fried chicken for dinner when, while scrolling through Instagram, he saw news of the shooting. The two went outside to see what was going on.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Zachary said, describing the neighborhood as “a safe, really safe area.”

He and his father stood curbside in flannel pajamas, trying to track the movement of the many police officers milling about the scene.

“Hard to sleep,” Zachary said, “unless you know what’s going on.”

Camilo Akly, 28, couldn’t pick up his younger brother, who was hanging out with a buddy in a home facing the crime scene.

So on Wednesday evening, after walking several blocks to reach his sibling, then seeing “one by one by one of the police cars pulling up, then hearing the helicopter, then watching firefighters rushing in,” he paused to try and make sense of the situation.

“You think that nothing could be going on during your evening, and all of a sudden, it changes really fast,” he said. “So much to be careful of these days.”

Other neighbors spilled onto the sidewalk, filming the commotion with their cellphones and posting their recordings on Facebook.