LAPD open fire during standoff with woman in MacArthur Park

Los Angeles police opened fire near MacArthur Park on Friday afternoon after responding to calls about a woman there with a gun, according to authorities.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was struck in the shooting, or if anyone other than police opened fire. Police said they would be releasing more information shortly.

Officer William Cooper, an LAPD spokesman, said responding officers had gone to West 6th and South Alvarado streets at the park’s northwest corner just before 3 p.m.

Aerial images from CBS Los Angeles appeared to show police in a standoff with a woman who had entered the park’s lake and crossed over to its island.

Also Friday afternoon, LAPD officers were responding to a separate standoff situation about a mile and a half away, near South Figueroa and West 3rd streets, where they had set up a perimeter after reports came in about 2:35 p.m. of a man with a gun in that area, Cooper said.

This story will be updated.