Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
California

Robert Durst’s murder trial to resume May 17 after coronavirus delay

Robert Durst
Real estate heir Robert Durst at his murder trial in Los Angeles in March 2020.
(Alex Gallardo / Pool Photo)
By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
Share

The murder trial of eccentric New York real estate heir Robert Durst will resume next month after more than a yearlong hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superior Court Judge Mark Windham on Monday denied a renewed motion by Durst’s lawyers for a mistrial because of the “extreme delay” and ongoing concerns of coronavirus variants that could pose a health threat to jurors and trial participants.

Jurors will be called back to court in Inglewood on May 17 for informal questioning. A new round of opening statements will tentatively be held a day or two later.

A panel of 23 jurors, including 11 alternates, had heard six days of testimony in the lengthy case before it was postponed March 12, 2020, as the coronavirus outbreak worsened and led to court closures and a statewide stay-home order.

Advertisement

Durst, who turned 78 on Monday, is charged with murder in the killing of his best friend, Susan Berman, in her Los Angeles home in December 2000.

Prosecutors allege that Durst shot Berman in the back of the head to prevent her from telling police what she knew about the 1982 disappearance of his wife in New York.

California

Robert Durst: Who’s who in the long-awaited murder trial linked to the killing of his best friend

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2016 file photo, millionaire real estate heir Robert Durst sits in a courtroom in Los Angeles. Prosecutors in the Los Angeles murder case against eccentric New York real estate heir Durst say his victim's words should be used against him in court. A preliminary hearing begins Monday April 16, 2018, to determine if Durst will stand trial for murder in the execution-style shooting of his best friend years ago in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool, File)

California

Robert Durst: Who’s who in the long-awaited murder trial linked to the killing of his best friend

Five years after HBO’s ‘The Jinx,’ Durst will stand trial in the 2000 killing of Susan Berman at her Benedict Canyon home.

The body of Kathleen Durst has never been found, and she has been legally declared deceased. Durst has never been charged with any crime related to her disappearance and has denied any role in her death.

Advertisement

Durst, whose family owns the Durst Organization, a Manhattan commercial and residential real estate developer, has been in jail since his arrest in New Orleans in 2015. He has pleaded not guilty to Berman’s killing.

Durst was acquitted of murder in the shooting death of an elderly neighbor in a rooming house in Galveston, Texas, in 2001. He said he shot Morris Black in self-defense and then panicked and dismembered the body and tossed it out to sea in garbage bags.

All three killings were documented in “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst,” an HBO documentary series that helped lead to his arrest.

California

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement