12-year-old girl shot during birthday party in South L.A.

A 12-year-old girl was among those hospitalized after a gunman opened fire at a birthday party in South Los Angeles on Sunday evening, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near 74th Street and Hobart Boulevard, LAPD spokesman Tony Im said.

The girl was taken to the hospital along with a 37-year-old woman who was injured. Both are in stable condition, officials said. Police could not immediately confirm their relationship.

According to Im, two men pulled up in a car before the gunman exited the passenger side and fired several rounds into the gathering.

The shooting appeared to be gang-related, Im said, but neither victim was involved in a gang.

Video obtained by OnScene.TV, which described the gathering as a birthday party, showed ambulances, police cars and caution tape surrounding the area while onlookers appeared stunned.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction, authorities said.

The shooting arrives on the heels of a violent week in which mass shootings occurred in Indianapolis and Kenosha, Wis.

In Los Angeles, at least five homicides were reported over the weekend, with killings in Compton, Lennox, Pico Rivera, East Los Angeles and an area near Los Angeles International Airport.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.