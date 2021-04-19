Mother charged with killing 3 young children in Reseda apartment

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office filed three murder charges Monday against Liliana Carrillo, accusing her of killing her three young children in a Reseda apartment before absconding to the San Joaquin Valley.

Prosecutors alleged that Carrillo, 30, killed her 3-year-old daughter, Joanna; her 2-year-old son, Terry; and infant daughter, Sierra, 5 months, on April 10, and said she used a knife as a deadly weapon during the slaying of her youngest child.

The L.A. County district attorney’s office did not file a special circumstance allegation for multiple murders, thereby preventing prosecutors from seeking life without parole upon conviction. After taking office, Dist. Atty. George Gascón barred prosecutors in his office from filing special circumstance allegations that result in a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Advertisement

It’s unclear when Carrillo will be arraigned on the charges in L.A. County. Carrillo remains in custody in a Kern County jail in lieu of $2-million bond on charges related to carjacking and auto theft. Last week, she confessed to killing her children during an interview from a Bakersfield jail with a local NBC affiliate.

“I drowned them,” she said, claiming she did so “softly” and that she killed them to protect them from sex abuse. “I hugged them and I kissed them and I was apologizing the whole time.”

In a statement released by a spokesman, Gascón said his office has reached out to surviving relatives “to offer trauma-informed services during these incredibly difficult times.”

“Our hearts go out to the family of these children who are coping with this tremendous loss,” Gascón said in the statement.

Advertisement

This story will be updated.