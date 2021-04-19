Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Mother charged with killing 3 young children in Reseda apartment

Liliana Carrillo appeared in Kern County Superior Court last week.
Liliana Carrillo appeared in Kern County Superior Court last week for her arraignment on charges related to carjacking and auto theft.
(Alex Horvath / The Californian)
By Matt Hamilton
Richard Winton
The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office filed three murder charges Monday against Liliana Carrillo, accusing her of killing her three young children in a Reseda apartment before absconding to the San Joaquin Valley.

Prosecutors alleged that Carrillo, 30, killed her 3-year-old daughter, Joanna; her 2-year-old son, Terry; and infant daughter, Sierra, 5 months, on April 10, and said she used a knife as a deadly weapon during the slaying of her youngest child.

The L.A. County district attorney’s office did not file a special circumstance allegation for multiple murders, thereby preventing prosecutors from seeking life without parole upon conviction. After taking office, Dist. Atty. George Gascón barred prosecutors in his office from filing special circumstance allegations that result in a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Liliana Carrillo’s unraveling over the last year alarmed people in her life.

It’s unclear when Carrillo will be arraigned on the charges in L.A. County. Carrillo remains in custody in a Kern County jail in lieu of $2-million bond on charges related to carjacking and auto theft. Last week, she confessed to killing her children during an interview from a Bakersfield jail with a local NBC affiliate.

“I drowned them,” she said, claiming she did so “softly” and that she killed them to protect them from sex abuse. “I hugged them and I kissed them and I was apologizing the whole time.”

In a statement released by a spokesman, Gascón said his office has reached out to surviving relatives “to offer trauma-informed services during these incredibly difficult times.”

“Our hearts go out to the family of these children who are coping with this tremendous loss,” Gascón said in the statement.

This story will be updated.

California
Matt Hamilton

Matt Hamilton is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. He won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting with colleagues Harriet Ryan and Paul Pringle and was part of the team of reporters that won a Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of the San Bernardino terrorist attack. A graduate of Boston College and the University of Southern California, he joined The Times in 2013.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

