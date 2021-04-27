L.A. County hits yellow tier marker; widest reopening could be a week away

Los Angeles County has one foot in the most lenient category of the state’s COVID-19 reopening system, a momentous achievement for a region that was once so ravaged by the coronavirus it was considered the epicenter of the pandemic in California.

According to new state data released Tuesday, the county’s coronavirus case rate — adjusted based on the number of tests performed — dropped to 1.9 new cases per day per 100,000 people, reaching the threshold to enter California’s final yellow tier.

The county would have to maintain its numbers next week to advance.

“It’s so encouraging to see the work we’re doing together having such a profound effect on the health and well-being of people all across our communities,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Monday, before the new state tiering data were unveiled.

Taking this next step will cap the county’s stunning rise up the state’s reopening ladder. It was only about six weeks ago that L.A. County first moved out of the most restrictive purple tier, in which indoor operations are suspended or severely limited across a host of business sectors.

In the yellow tier, the last rung of California’s four-category color-coded blueprint, most businesses can operate indoors, with modifications.

L.A. County — home to roughly a quarter of all Californians — in many ways reflects and helps chart the course of the pandemic statewide.

Over the last week, California has reported an average of 1,871 new cases per day, down roughly 38% from two weeks ago, according to data compiled by The Times.

Case counts haven’t been this consistently low since last spring.

California’s latest seven-day rate of new coronavirus cases, 32.5 per 100,000 people, is the lowest of any state — and well below the nationwide rate of 114.7, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state’s steep drop in newly confirmed infections doesn’t appear to be a mirage resulting from decreased testing, either. Since March, the seven-day average of daily tests conducted has hovered around 200,000.

Meanwhile, the proportion of those tests coming back positive has nosedived — to a seven-day rate of 1.2% as of Monday. During the darkest days of the fall-and-winter wave, the weekly statewide positivity rate approached 15%.

The number of coronavirus-positive patients in California’s hospitals has also continued to tumble. On Monday, there were 1,776, including 431 in intensive care. Both those figures are among the lowest recorded during the entire pandemic.

As infections and hospitalizations plummet so, too, does the number of Californians dying from COVID-19. Over the last week, the state has reported about 62 new deaths per day — down markedly from the height of the surge, when the daily death toll was typically in the hundreds, Times data show.

Overall, California has had more than 3.7 million confirmed coronavirus cases, and more than 61,100 residents have died from COVID-19.

Officials and experts say continuing the recent progress will hinge on two primary factors: more people getting vaccinated and continued adherence to the public health protocols that can keep the coronavirus from gaining a new foothold.

Residents need only look at the situation unfolding in other areas of the globe, namely India, for a cautionary tale of how quickly the pandemic can again rage out of control.

“The scenes we’re seeing from across the world will be chillingly familiar to everyone who endured the surge in this county,” Ferrer said during a briefing. “And while our situation has improved so much since then, we’re not immune from seeing this kind of situation again. We must use every tool we have to prevent this from happening.”

Though it’s heartening to see the dwindling death rate, “just about everyone dying today from COVID would be alive if they were fully vaccinated,” she added.

“While it’s been a frightening year filled with unknowns about this new virus, and frequently changing guidance about everything from masks to wiping down groceries, we do know that the three vaccines we’re using are very safe,” Ferrer said.

CDC data show that providers throughout California have administered 29.1 million total doses so far.

To date, 47.2% of Californians have received at least one dose and 28.8% are considered fully vaccinated, meaning they have received both required doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or the recently resumed single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

While it’s true that “one dose does offer some protection” against COVID-19, “it’s not as strong a level of protection as what two doses offer,” according to Ferrer, and health officials say it’s critical for residents to complete the required inoculation schedule.

In L.A. County alone, nearly 278,000 people who had received a first dose are overdue for their second shot, according to figures Ferrer presented Monday. The recommended interval between doses is three weeks for Pfizer-BioNTech and four weeks for Moderna.