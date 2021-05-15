Los Angeles County reports 306 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths on Saturday

Los Angeles County public health officials on Saturday reported 306 new coronavirus cases and five related deaths, and reminded residents that anyone 12 and older can now get vaccinated without an appointment at county-run sites.

As indoor activities increase across the Southland, L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer encouraged residents to continue wearing masks inside businesses and at crowded venues.

“With just 40% of L.A. County residents fully vaccinated, public health safety measures, including masking, distancing, and handwashing, will help us avoid additional cases,” Ferrer said in a statement.

Federal officials announced Thursday that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most places, either outdoors or inside. However, the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is only a recommendation, and California is maintaining strict mask rules consistent with the CDC’s previous guidance. Officials said the rules will remain in effect as they study the new recommendations.

Advertisement

To date, officials have confirmed 1,237,235 coronavirus cases across the county and 24,088 deaths. Currently, 347 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in the county, officials said.

More than half of Californians have received at least one shot of the vaccine, according to a Times analysis.

About 38% are fully vaccinated.

On Friday, 500,000 Los Angeles adolescents ages 12-15 became eligible for the vaccine after the CDC announced that the age group could safely receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. A parent or guardian must be present and bring the child’s photo ID with proof of age. Vaccinations are available without an appointment.

Families can find a location in Los Angeles on the city’s website or at one of the county locations at VaccinateLACounty.com; the Spanish-language website is VacunateLosAngeles.com. People without internet access can call (833) 540-0473.