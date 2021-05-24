Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Fast-moving brush fire prompts evacuation of about 50 homes in Jurupa Valley

An aerial view shows an open area with blackened ground and smoke rising.
A growing vegetation fire in Jurupa Valley forced evacuations Monday afternoon.
(KTLA)
By Priscella VegaStaff Writer 
A growing vegetation fire in Jurupa Valley forced the evacuation of about 50 homes Monday afternoon as firefighters worked to contain flames.

The fire was reported at 11:08 a.m. in the Santa Ana River bottom near Lakeview Avenue at Pedley Road, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter.

Within a couple of hours, the fire had grown to about 40 acres,, said Rob Roseen, the department’s public information officer.

Rosen said a shift in the winds prompted an evacuation order for those south of Limonite Avenue, west of Van Buren Boulevard, north of the river bottom and east of Downey Street. Roads entering that area will be blocked off.

As of 2 p.m., the fire was 0% contained as 160 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. Corona’s Fire Department and Murrieta Fire and Rescue were also in the area assisting Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department.

It was not immediately clear how the fire began, and its cause is under investigation, Rosen said.

Priscella Vega

Priscella Vega is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered city government and education for the Daily Pilot. She received a first place award from the Los Angeles Press Club in 2019 for her reporting on whether the city of Huntington Beach had overcome the racist episodes of its past following the arrest of four members of a local white supremacist group. Before joining the Pilot in 2017, she worked for the Daily Breeze covering the Palos Verdes Peninsula and for the Long Beach Press-Telegram as a general assignment intern. Vega earned her journalism degree from Cal State Long Beach in 2015 and is a native Spanish speaker. She enjoys traveling, practicing yoga and live music.

