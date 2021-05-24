Fast-moving brush fire prompts evacuation of about 50 homes in Jurupa Valley

A growing vegetation fire in Jurupa Valley forced the evacuation of about 50 homes Monday afternoon as firefighters worked to contain flames.

The fire was reported at 11:08 a.m. in the Santa Ana River bottom near Lakeview Avenue at Pedley Road, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter.

Within a couple of hours, the fire had grown to about 40 acres,, said Rob Roseen, the department’s public information officer.

Rosen said a shift in the winds prompted an evacuation order for those south of Limonite Avenue, west of Van Buren Boulevard, north of the river bottom and east of Downey Street. Roads entering that area will be blocked off.

As of 2 p.m., the fire was 0% contained as 160 firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze. Corona’s Fire Department and Murrieta Fire and Rescue were also in the area assisting Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department.

It was not immediately clear how the fire began, and its cause is under investigation, Rosen said.