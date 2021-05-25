Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Dozens march in Hollywood to memorialize George Floyd

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 25:. Participants in a George Floyd memorial march in Hollywood
Participants in a George Floyd memorial march and rally occupy the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street to stop traffic in Hollywood on May 25.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
By Leila MillerStaff Writer 
Dozens gathered Tuesday evening in Hollywood to march on the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Video footage on social media showed protestors blocking the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street at 7 p.m., chanting “Say his name, George Floyd” and holding fists in the air.

Forty minutes later, the group began marching down the street, chanting, “No justice, no peace.”

No police presence was visible.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Mike Lopez said there had been no noteworthy protest-related incidents in the city Tuesday.

