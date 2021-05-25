Dozens march in Hollywood to memorialize George Floyd
Dozens gathered Tuesday evening in Hollywood to march on the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Video footage on social media showed protestors blocking the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street at 7 p.m., chanting “Say his name, George Floyd” and holding fists in the air.
Forty minutes later, the group began marching down the street, chanting, “No justice, no peace.”
No police presence was visible.
Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Mike Lopez said there had been no noteworthy protest-related incidents in the city Tuesday.
The perils of parenting through a pandemic
What’s going on with school? What do kids need? Get 8 to 3, a newsletter dedicated to the questions that keep California families up at night.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.