At least 1 firefighter hit in ‘active shooting’ at Santa Clarita fire station
At least one firefighters were down when a gunman opened fire Tuesday morning at a fire station in the Aqua Dulce.
Few details about the incident were available, but it occurred at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station in the Santa Clarita Valley.
It was unclear how many people were shot, but law enforcement sources said at least one firefighter who worked at the station was ‘down.’ It was unclear if he was still alive.
The gunman was still at large, and law enforcement officials were flooding the area.
Authorities urged people to stay away from the area and nearby residents to seek shelter.
